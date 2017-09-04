Spielberg Documentary to Debut at New York Film Festival

by SOTH Team

Susan Lacy‘s HBO Spielberg documentary, chronicling East Hampton director Steven Spielberg‘s life and films, will debut at the New York Film Festival, which runs from September 28 to October 15 in NYC. HBO has scheduled the film to air on October 7.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the film includes interviews with heavy hitters such as Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, John Williams, Tom Hanks and Janusz Kaminski. according to The Hollywood Reporter. Spielberg follows the legendary director’s life from his early passion for filmmaking, his meteoric success following Jaws, his DreamWorks film and television empire and, we suspect, bits on his many now classic films.

Spielberg and Dreamworks and HBO have had a fruitful relationship with projects such as the pair of World War II mini series Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Watch this montage featuring 25 of Spielberg’s best films to get the scope of his massive body of work, which includes hits such as E.T. the Extraterrestrial, Jaws, Saving Private Ryan, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Amistad, Empire of the Sun, Jurrasic Park, Lincoln and many, many more.