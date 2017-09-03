Top 10 Real Estate Stories Of The Summer

by Laura Euler

Celebs, price cuts, infamous properties and more defined the summer real estate scene. Take a look at these huge real estate stories from the past summer.

10. Lady Gaga Looks

In late June, Lady Gaga toured a Gurney’s Residences unit. Sea Salt #4 is a three-bedroom, 3.5 bath co-op with the heart stopping views you’d expect, asking $5.9 million. In fact, Gaga was so impressed, she toured it twice.

9. Katie Lee Lists

Food Network star Katie Lee, who wants to move to Sag Harbor, put her stunning Water Mill property on the market in July. The asking price is $5.5 million, which includes 1.84 acres of land and the 6,325 square foot, seven bedroom house.

8. Ammon House Marketed

In June, the notorious Middle Lane, East Hampton, property where Ted Ammon was found murdered was listed for sale. The lovely home with 2.2 acres of land was asking $12.7 million. Since then, $1 million has been knocked off the ask.

7. Weinstein Cuts Price

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein and designer wife Georgina Chapman purchased their Amagansett property for $11.65 million in 2014; then they listed it two years later for $13.5 million, further reducing it to $12.8 million. Now the almost two-acre bayfront property is asking $12.4 million.

6. Hercules House for Sale

The notorious Bridgehampton party house belonging to “Hercules” actor Kevin Sorbo went on the market in July. It’s a massive 12,500 square feet, with eight bedrooms and 12.5 baths set on 5.27 acres in Bridgehampton north, asking $6.5 million.

5. Stella McCartney Rents

In July, it emerged that Stella McCartney, daughter of Sir Paul, made her new bayfront property in Napeague available for a July rental for $30,000. We did have doubts about whether anyone would bite, given the dated interiors.

4. Cavett Lists Tick Hall

The legendary Tick Hall in Montauk, owned by equally legendary Dick Cavett, came onto the market just after Memorial Day, asking a legendary $62 million. The stunning property includes 19 acres of oceanfront land.

3. Meadow Lane Property Asking $150 Million

In mid-July, 14 acres of Meadow Lane oceanfront which had belonged to EDM king Robert X. Sillerman hit the market. $150 million is being asked for the properties, which include a number of buildings. The main house is a teardown.

2. Iconic Kilkare on the Market

One of the most iconic houses in the Hamptons, beautiful Kilkare in the Georgica Association, was listed in August for $55 million. The 5,000-square-foot house, featured in numerous movies, is set on 2.81 acres of oceanfront.

1. Fordune is Asking $175 Million

In mid-August, yet another Hamptons asking price, $175 million, made headlines around the world. Yet we believe that the property, the old Ford estate in Water Mill, is actually worth it, with its enormous house, 42 acres of land and quarter mile of oceanfront.