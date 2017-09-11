Try Dan’s Best Hamptons or North Fork Steak House Winners

Try Dan’s Best Hamptons or North Fork Steak House Winners
Take a bite at Dan's Best of the Best Steak House in the Hamptons or North Fork, Photo: Heinz Leitner/123RF
September 11, 2017 by Dan's Best of the Best

Nothing welcomes the shift from summer to fall like a nice, juicy steak! But where does one go to find the tastiest T-bone, porterhouse or filet in the Hamptons and North Fork? Chew over these 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best Steak House winners, as voted by our readers from the Hamptons and North Fork. Any one of them will satisfy your cravings

Nominations are now open for our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best contest. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork!

SOUTH FORK

Platinum
1 North Steakhouse
322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com

Gold
Bobby Van’s
2393 Montauk Highway Bridgehampton
631-537-0590, bobbyvans.com/steakhouse/bridgehampton

Silver
The Palm
94 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-0411, thepalm.com/east-hampton

Bronze
Old Stove Pub
Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-3300

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Tweed’s
17 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Gold
J & R’s Steakhouse
4362 Route 25, Calverton
631-727-7218, jandrssteakhouse.com

Silver
Cliff’s Rendezvous
313 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com

Bronze
Cliff’s Elbow East
50 North Sea Drive, Southold
631-765-1203, elboweast.com

Related Articles

Watch Super Bowl 50 at Dan's Best of the Best barsBest Hamptons and North Fork Bars to Watch Super Bowl 50 Find your favorite eggs Benedict at Dan's Best brunch spotsEnjoy Dan’s Best of the Best Brunch in the Hamptons & North Fork BagelsStart Your Day with Hamptons and North Fork’s Best of the Best Bagels lobster clam bakeHit the Beach with Dan’s Best Clam Bakes in the Hamptons and North Fork

BACK TO Blog Du Jour

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo