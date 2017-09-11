Try Dan’s Best Hamptons or North Fork Steak House Winners

by Dan's Best of the Best

Nothing welcomes the shift from summer to fall like a nice, juicy steak! But where does one go to find the tastiest T-bone, porterhouse or filet in the Hamptons and North Fork? Chew over these 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best Steak House winners, as voted by our readers from the Hamptons and North Fork. Any one of them will satisfy your cravings

SOUTH FORK

Platinum

1 North Steakhouse

322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com

Gold

Bobby Van’s

2393 Montauk Highway Bridgehampton

631-537-0590, bobbyvans.com/steakhouse/bridgehampton

Silver

The Palm

94 Main Street, East Hampton

631-324-0411, thepalm.com/east-hampton

Bronze

Old Stove Pub

Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton

631-537-3300

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Tweed’s

17 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com

Gold

J & R’s Steakhouse

4362 Route 25, Calverton

631-727-7218, jandrssteakhouse.com

Silver

Cliff’s Rendezvous

313 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com

Bronze

Cliff’s Elbow East

50 North Sea Drive, Southold

631-765-1203, elboweast.com