Try Dan’s Best Hamptons or North Fork Steak House Winners

Nothing welcomes the shift from summer to fall like a nice, juicy steak! But where does one go to find the tastiest T-bone, porterhouse or filet in the Hamptons and North Fork? Chew over these 2016 Dan’s Best of the Best Steak House winners, as voted by our readers from the Hamptons and North Fork. Any one of them will satisfy your cravings
Nominations are now open for our 2017 Dan’s Best of the Best contest. Support your favorites and give them your vote at DansBotB.com, where you’ll also find more best of the best businesses, foods, wines and personalities in Hamptons and North Fork!
SOUTH FORK
Platinum
1 North Steakhouse
322 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-3419, 1northsteakhouse.com
Gold
Bobby Van’s
2393 Montauk Highway Bridgehampton
631-537-0590, bobbyvans.com/steakhouse/bridgehampton
Silver
The Palm
94 Main Street, East Hampton
631-324-0411, thepalm.com/east-hampton
Bronze
Old Stove Pub
Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton
631-537-3300
NORTH FORK
Platinum
Tweed’s
17 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-208-3151, tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com
Gold
J & R’s Steakhouse
4362 Route 25, Calverton
631-727-7218, jandrssteakhouse.com
Silver
Cliff’s Rendezvous
313 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-6880, cliffsrendezvous.com
Bronze
Cliff’s Elbow East
50 North Sea Drive, Southold
631-765-1203, elboweast.com