Where They Dine: Hillary Clinton, Alec Baldwin, Michael J. Fox and More

by SOTH Team

Bill and Hillary Clinton dined with daughter Chelsea and her husband Marc Mezvinsky and friends Liz Robbins and Doug Johnson, on the private garden patio at The 1770 House in East Hampton. Over the Labor Day weekend the 1770 House hosted United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin and Ralph Macchio.

Sir Paul McCartney recently dined at Duryea’s in Montauk with his family.

Recent diners at Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton include Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Molly Simms, Robert Downey Jr. and Rachel Zoe.

Alec Baldwin lunched with a friend at La Fondita in Amagansett on Thursday.

Gary Cohn, the director of the National Economic Council, dined at the Frisky Oyster in Greenport last week.

Power couple Danny Peary and Suzanne Rafer lunched at the Dockside Bar & Grill in Sag Harbor last Friday with friends.

Quogue’s Michael J. Fox recently dined at new waterfront restaurant Coral in East Moriches.

Stephan Bogardus, chef at Southold’s North Fork Table and Inn, appeared on the Today show last Friday. In the segment, Bogardus demonstrated how to make his famous lobster roll. He was approached about the opportunity by an executive producer from the show, who extended an invitation after dining at the restaurant.

Cookbook author Hillary Davis, her favorite food stylist Barbara Barrielle and top California hand model Carrie Pfeifer indulged in donuts at Grindstone Coffee and Donuts in Sag Harbor last Saturday morning. Then the trio was off to shop the Sag Harbor Farmers Market. Fellow patrons there included Nicole Miller, April Gornik and Scott Bluedorn.