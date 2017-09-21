Where They Dine: Jimmy Fallon, Roger Federer and More

by SOTH Team

Celebrities dine it up in the Hamptons! Check out who went where and when, and let us know if you’ve seen any celebs dining out east!

Tonight Show host and Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon celebrated his recent (43rd) birthday at The 1770 House in East Hampton with wife Nancy Juvonen.

Bridgehampton cookbook author and real estate maven Hillary Davis dined at Dopo La Spiaggia in Sag Harbor on Thursday with a friend and then lunched with friends at Pierre’s in Bridgehampton on Friday. On Wednesday, October 18, Davis will give another of her popular cooking demonstrations at the Rogers Memorial Library in Southampton. She’s everywhere!

Following his run in the U.S. Open, Roger Federer headed to the Hamptons for a relaxing reprieve. Among other stops, the tennis superstar and his wife, Mirka, visited East Hampton’s 1770 House for dinner.

Allie Wist will present at the first Artists & Writers Night of the season on Tuesday, September 26 at Almond in Bridgehampton. The evening will feature a family style three-course menu created by executive chef Jason Weiner. Reservations for these popular events tend to sell out quickly, so call to get your tickets today. When asked how things are going at Almond, co-owner Eric Lemonides exclaimed, “Great! It’s FALL!”