10 Questions with Comedian Richard Lewis

by Oliver Peterson

Legendary stand-up comic and actor Richard Lewis is performing at Patchogue Theatre next Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. The comedian, who recently reprised his role as himself on the long-awaited ninth season of HBO’s brilliant improvisational show Curb Your Enthusiasm with childhood friend Larry David.

One of Comedy Central’s top 50 stand-up comedians of all time, Lewis is known for his self-deprecating humor, which digs into some of the tougher parts of his life, such as his road to recovery from alcoholism—as chronicled in his 2000 book The Other Great Depression: How I’m Overcoming, on a Daily Basis, at Least a Million Addictions and Dysfunctions and Finding a Spiritual (Sometimes) Life. He’s remained sober since 1994.

The beloved comic has a knack for delving into the darkness and bringing back stories and jokes full of humor and razor sharp wit. GQ put Lewis on their list of the 20th Century’s Most Influential Humorists, and on his ongoing Tracks of My Fears stand-up tour, live performances are often compared to those of a jazz musician with “wild riffs that fly out into space but always find a way to float back into rhythm as they splatter recurring themes against a spiraling, lyrical backdrop.”

In anticipation of his Patchogue Theatre show, Lewis agreed to answer our 10 Questions—a set of standard, rapid-fire queries we ask many of our most notable subjects. These questions and his illuminating answers are below.

See Richard Lewis live at Patchogue Theatre (71 East Main Street, Patchogue) on Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. For tickets, call 631-207-1313 or visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9 airs on HBO Sundays at 10 p.m.

1. Favorite book?

Something Happened by Joseph Heller .

2. The last thing that took your breath away?

Seeing my beautiful wife sound asleep being snuggled by our snoring rescue Maltese.

3. The last thing that made you cry?

The loss of family and pals .

4. It’s the eve of your execution… What would be your last meal?

Nothing. I’d prefer to go out thin.

5. Something worth fighting for?

An orgasm.

6. Something worth giving up?

Ego.

7. Spend an afternoon with anyone—alive or dead—who would it be?

Martin Scorsese.

8. An interesting object in your home or studio?

Rare Lenny Bruce letters and pictures.

9. Last film you watched?

Naked [directed by Mike Leigh] with the amazing, David Thewlis .

10. Funniest thing you’ve seen or heard recently?

I’m 70.

READ MORE 10 QUESTIONS