25th Hamptons International Film Festival Award Winners Announced

by SOTH Team

The 25th Hamptons International Film Festival award winners have been announced!

Under the Tree, directed by Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, won the Award for Best Narrative Feature.

Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle, directed by Gustavo Salmerón, received the Award for Best Documentary Feature, sponsored by ID Films.

Dekalb Elementary, directed by Reed Van Dyk, and Edith+Eddie, directed by Laura Checkoway, received the Award for Best Narrative Short Film and for Best Documentary Short Film, respectively.

Commodity City, directed by Jessica Kingdon, received an Honorable Mention for Documentary Short Film.

The Tangerine Entertainment Juice Fund Award was awarded to Novitiate, directed by Maggie Betts. This award honors an outstanding female narrative filmmaker.

Wanderland, directed by Josh Klausner, was awarded the Suffolk County Next Exposure Grant. This program supports the completion of high quality, original, director-driven, low-budget independent films from both emerging and established filmmakers who have completed 50% of principal photography within Suffolk County. The film was awarded a $3,000 grant.

Hondros, directed by Greg Campbell, was awarded the 2017 Brizzolara Family Foundation Award for a Film of Conflict and Resolution, sponsored by HighTower Sports and Entertainment.

The Last Pig, directed by Allison Argo, was awarded the Zelda Penzel Giving Voice to the Voiceless Award. This award is presented to a film that raises public awareness about contemporary social issues, including the moral and ethical treatment and the rights of animals as well as environmental protection.

I Am Evidence was presented with the Victor Rabinowitz and Joanne Grant Award for Social Justice. The award was presented to directors Trish Adlesic and Geeta Gandbhir and producer Mariska Hargitay on Sunday, October 8. The annual award is handed to a film that exemplifies the values of peace, equality, global justice and civil liberties, and is named after iconic civil rights lawyer Victor Rabinowitz and his wife Joanne Grant, an author, filmmaker and journalist. The award, which is accompanied by a cash prize of $1,500, is named in honor of two people who spent their lives fighting for those values.

A true stand-out for all who saw it was Killer Bees directed by Orson and Ben Cummings—the rare documentary that captures the highs and lows of life in these Hamptons.

As previously announced Julie Andrews was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award; Patrick Stewart was presented with Variety’s Creative Impact in Acting Award; and Dick Cavett was honored with the inaugural The Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award at the Festival.

“This year’s lineup offered our audiences an opportunity to enter new cinematic worlds through thought-provoking, entertaining, stories,” said David Nugent, HIFF Artistic Director. “This anniversary year built on 25 years of programming and commitment to bringing the best in cinema from around the world to our audiences on the East end.”