The 36th Annual Montauk Fall Festival Hits the End October 7–8

by What To Do

Summer may be over, but you can still have fun in Montauk. The Star Island Yacht Club (SIYC), at 59 Star Island Road in Montauk, plays host to the 8th Annual Striped Bass Tournament on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8. The contest has two categories, charter and recreational, with cash and prizes awarded. A captains’ meeting will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. Fishing starts Sunday at 6 a.m. and continues until 4 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony on Sunday night. For anglers who wish to get in on the fishing but don’t own a boat, the SIYC Charter Fishing Fleet is home to Montauk’s finest and most knowledgeable charter captains. Their boats can accommodate up to six anglers apiece and are available for the day of the tournament. For a full list or rules, regulations and other info visit starislandyc.com.

Over Columbus Day weekend, the Montauk Chamber will be sponsoring the 36th Annual Fall Festival, where you can have your fun and support good causes at the same time. Portions of the money raised by the Chamber, will be donated to other nonprofits, such as the Montauk Food Pantry, the July 4th and Fall Fireworks Fund, the Frank Cappozola Scholarship Fund and others.

Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Clam Chowder Contest, held on the Green across from the Chamber of Commerce building in the center of town Saturday, October 7, at 11 a.m. The contest will feature a variety of chowders from local restaurants, available until they run out—which is typically around 1 p.m. Mugs, which entitle you to two cups of chowder, go on sale at the Chamber office on Friday, October 6, or they can be purchased the morning of the contest. Food personalities will judge and present awards for the best New England and Manhattan chowders. The contest might only be on Saturday, but there will be plenty of chowder for sale on Sunday.

Both days include children’s activities such as inflatable rides, face painting, pumpkin decorating, crab races, a free 30-horse carousel and more. The Lynn Blue Band will perform live on Saturday from 2–5 p.m. There will also be raffles; delicious Oktoberfest–style food, clams and oysters; and local wines and beer. Be under the tent on Saturday for a sports memorabilia auction and a display of local artists’ works, and on Sunday, when the 3 B’s band performs from 12-–4 p.m., followed by a Chinese auction. To round out the weekend, the Montauk Chamber’s annual Cash Catch drawing is held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday with cash prizes up to $20,000 awarded.

Columbus Day weekend will also be your last chance to partake in the deliciousness that is the Montauk Farmers Market on the Green. Things you might find at the final farmers market of the year: broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, and, of course, pumpkins and apples.

There will be plenty of ways to get around once you’re in Montauk. This year, two free trolleys, operated by the North Fork Trolley Co., will take festival goers between downtown and the Montauk Point Lighthouse, as well as the Harbor and the Long Island Railroad Station between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Hampton Jitney will provide free, inter-town service to help people park farther west and travel to Montauk. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling Hampton Jitney at 631-283-4600.

For more information about the 36th Annual Montauk Fall Festival visit montaukchamber.com.