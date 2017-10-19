A Cake In Time Bakes Amazing Confections You Must See to Believe

by Blog Du Jour

Taste @ Port Jefferson participant A Cake In Time bakes custom confections that look more like art than dessert. The Mt. Sinai bakery can make just about any cake one could imagine, including lifelike objects, scenes, buildings and much more.

Below we share some of our favorite creations from their @acakeintime_ Instagram feed, including Han Solo in carbonite from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, a realistic box of Cohiba cigars, a cooler of fish, boxes of goodies from Tiffany & Co. and Chanel, and a lifelike Scrabble game complete with letter squares and racks.

And those are just some of the highlights. Imagine the possibilities!

The 10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is this Saturday, October 21, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP tickets are $99 and include one-hour early entry to the event at 6 p.m., VIP Gift Bag and more. General Admission is $65 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com.