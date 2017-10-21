An Apple a Day in the Hamptons

An Apple a Day in the Hamptons
Photo: subbotina/123rf
October 21, 2017 by Fall Preview

Praise Johnny Appleseed; without him, our menus would have been sadly lacking this fall. Luckily for us, our local apple orchards are brimming with gorgeous fruit, and the restaurants and cafés of the East End have taken note. Make the most of the season, and try out a few of our favorite apple dishes:

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
The Golden Pear
The Golden Pear has four East End locations:
99 Main Street, Southampton, 631-283-8900
2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-537-1100
34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, 631-329-1600
111 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-2270
For more info, visit goldenpearcafe.com

Apple Strudel
The Blue Duck Bakery Café
Also look for the Apple Galette, described as an “open-faced apple pie.”
30 Hampton Road, Southampton, 631-204-1701
130 Front Street, Greenport, 631-333-2060
309 East Main Street, Riverhead, 631-591-2710
56275 Main Road Southold, 631-629-4123
For more info, visit blueduckbakerycafe.com

Apple Bread
Ye Olde Bake Shoppe
Apple turnover, apple cookies, apple bread, “always good with ice cream”
17 Windmill Lane, Southampton, 631-283-6553

Green Apple Balsamic
Vines & Branches
And try their Red Apple Aged Balsamic Condimento for a deeper,
richer balsamic taste.
477 Main Street, Greenport, 631-477-6800
For more info, visit vinesandbranches.net

Apple Butter
Jamesport Country Store
1299 Main Road, Jamesport, 631-722-8048

Autumn Fruit and Spice Turkey Brine
Williams Sonoma
Also try their Apple Cider Sage Braising Sauce to bring a little apple to everything you cook.
Bridgehampton Commons, 2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton 631-537-3040
For more info, visit williams-sonoma.com

Apple Crumb Donut
Dunkin Donuts
To quench your apple craving on the go, Dunkin Donuts has four varieties of apple donuts, including Apple n’ Spice, and Apple Streusel.
2044 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton Commons, Bridgehampton
For more info, visit dunkindonuts.com

Milk Pail Apple Crisp
Almond
A whole wheat streusel with maple walnut ice cream.
1 Ocean Rd, Bridgehampton 631-537-5665
For more info, visit almondrestaurant.com

Cider Donuts
The Milk Pail
And while you’re there, try your hand at apple picking in the Halsey Family orchard.
1346 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, 631-537-2565
For more info, visit visit milk-pail.com

Hard Apple Cider
Woodside Orchards
The locally brewed cider tastes fresher and sweeter than any cider you’ve tried before. Stop by the orchards for a tasting of their hard ciders, apple wines, and apple cider slushies.
Woodside Orchards, 729 Main Road, Aquebogue 631-722-5770
For more info, visit woodsideorchards.com

Related Articles

apples fallApple Treats to Enjoy on the East End This Fall cinnamonFall Cinnamon Spice Delights in the Hamptons & North Fork Pile of doughnutsIt’s National Doughnut Day, Hamptons Rejoice! PumpkinsFall Fun on the North Fork: Pick Your Own Apples & Pumpkins

BACK TO Hampton Eats

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo