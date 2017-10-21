An Apple a Day in the Hamptons

Praise Johnny Appleseed; without him, our menus would have been sadly lacking this fall. Luckily for us, our local apple orchards are brimming with gorgeous fruit, and the restaurants and cafés of the East End have taken note. Make the most of the season, and try out a few of our favorite apple dishes:
Butternut Squash and Apple Soup
The Golden Pear
The Golden Pear has four East End locations:
99 Main Street, Southampton, 631-283-8900
2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-537-1100
34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, 631-329-1600
111 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-2270
For more info, visit goldenpearcafe.com
Apple Strudel
The Blue Duck Bakery Café
Also look for the Apple Galette, described as an “open-faced apple pie.”
30 Hampton Road, Southampton, 631-204-1701
130 Front Street, Greenport, 631-333-2060
309 East Main Street, Riverhead, 631-591-2710
56275 Main Road Southold, 631-629-4123
For more info, visit blueduckbakerycafe.com
Apple Bread
Ye Olde Bake Shoppe
Apple turnover, apple cookies, apple bread, “always good with ice cream”
17 Windmill Lane, Southampton, 631-283-6553
Green Apple Balsamic
Vines & Branches
And try their Red Apple Aged Balsamic Condimento for a deeper,
richer balsamic taste.
477 Main Street, Greenport, 631-477-6800
For more info, visit vinesandbranches.net
Apple Butter
Jamesport Country Store
1299 Main Road, Jamesport, 631-722-8048
Autumn Fruit and Spice Turkey Brine
Williams Sonoma
Also try their Apple Cider Sage Braising Sauce to bring a little apple to everything you cook.
Bridgehampton Commons, 2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton 631-537-3040
For more info, visit williams-sonoma.com
Apple Crumb Donut
Dunkin Donuts
To quench your apple craving on the go, Dunkin Donuts has four varieties of apple donuts, including Apple n’ Spice, and Apple Streusel.
2044 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton Commons, Bridgehampton
For more info, visit dunkindonuts.com
Milk Pail Apple Crisp
Almond
A whole wheat streusel with maple walnut ice cream.
1 Ocean Rd, Bridgehampton 631-537-5665
For more info, visit almondrestaurant.com
Cider Donuts
The Milk Pail
And while you’re there, try your hand at apple picking in the Halsey Family orchard.
1346 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, 631-537-2565
For more info, visit visit milk-pail.com
Hard Apple Cider
Woodside Orchards
The locally brewed cider tastes fresher and sweeter than any cider you’ve tried before. Stop by the orchards for a tasting of their hard ciders, apple wines, and apple cider slushies.
Woodside Orchards, 729 Main Road, Aquebogue 631-722-5770
For more info, visit woodsideorchards.com