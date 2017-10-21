An Apple a Day in the Hamptons

by Fall Preview

Praise Johnny Appleseed; without him, our menus would have been sadly lacking this fall. Luckily for us, our local apple orchards are brimming with gorgeous fruit, and the restaurants and cafés of the East End have taken note. Make the most of the season, and try out a few of our favorite apple dishes:

Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

The Golden Pear

The Golden Pear has four East End locations:

99 Main Street, Southampton, 631-283-8900

2426 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, 631-537-1100

34 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, 631-329-1600

111 Main Street, Sag Harbor, 631-725-2270

For more info, visit goldenpearcafe.com

Apple Strudel

The Blue Duck Bakery Café

Also look for the Apple Galette, described as an “open-faced apple pie.”

30 Hampton Road, Southampton, 631-204-1701

130 Front Street, Greenport, 631-333-2060

309 East Main Street, Riverhead, 631-591-2710

56275 Main Road Southold, 631-629-4123

For more info, visit blueduckbakerycafe.com

Apple Bread

Ye Olde Bake Shoppe

Apple turnover, apple cookies, apple bread, “always good with ice cream”

17 Windmill Lane, Southampton, 631-283-6553

Green Apple Balsamic

Vines & Branches

And try their Red Apple Aged Balsamic Condimento for a deeper,

richer balsamic taste.

477 Main Street, Greenport, 631-477-6800

For more info, visit vinesandbranches.net

Apple Butter

Jamesport Country Store

1299 Main Road, Jamesport, 631-722-8048

Autumn Fruit and Spice Turkey Brine

Williams Sonoma

Also try their Apple Cider Sage Braising Sauce to bring a little apple to everything you cook.

Bridgehampton Commons, 2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton 631-537-3040

For more info, visit williams-sonoma.com

Apple Crumb Donut

Dunkin Donuts

To quench your apple craving on the go, Dunkin Donuts has four varieties of apple donuts, including Apple n’ Spice, and Apple Streusel.

2044 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton Commons, Bridgehampton

For more info, visit dunkindonuts.com

Milk Pail Apple Crisp

Almond

A whole wheat streusel with maple walnut ice cream.

1 Ocean Rd, Bridgehampton 631-537-5665

For more info, visit almondrestaurant.com

Cider Donuts

The Milk Pail

And while you’re there, try your hand at apple picking in the Halsey Family orchard.

1346 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, 631-537-2565

For more info, visit visit milk-pail.com

Hard Apple Cider

Woodside Orchards

The locally brewed cider tastes fresher and sweeter than any cider you’ve tried before. Stop by the orchards for a tasting of their hard ciders, apple wines, and apple cider slushies.

Woodside Orchards, 729 Main Road, Aquebogue 631-722-5770

For more info, visit woodsideorchards.com