Bay Street Theater’s Showstopping Fall Season

by Fall Preview

Bay Street Theater continues to be a cultural powerhouse in the village of Sag Harbor. For those who have come to expect nothing less, their fall schedule will in no way disappoint.

East End favorite Nancy Atlas will be performing an evening of her rockin’ originals on Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m.

An all new All Star Comedy Show comes to Bay Street Saturday, October 21 at 8 p.m. Hosted by Joseph Vecsey, this show will feature three hilarious comedians: Mike Cannon from MTV2’s Guy Code, Damon Rozier from BET’s Comic View and Crystian Ramirez from Last Comic Standing.

Bay Street’s educational Literature Live! program returns with the seminal Arthur Miller play Death of a Salesman from November 9–November 25. While the production is geared toward students and Long Island schools, it’s also open to the public, so don’t miss it! Local actors Chloe Dirksen and Rob DiSario will appear, along with Willy Cappuccio, Keith Cornelius, Rachel Feldman, Scott T. Hinson, Tina Jones, Neal Mayer and Carolyn Popp. Joe Minutillo directs.

The Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival (HT2FF) takes over Bay Street Thursday, November 30–Sunday, December 3 for four full days of outstanding documentary films, featuring Q&As with directors after each film. There will also be a gala on Saturday night, with a film screening and presentation of a Career Achievement Award. Other special awards, including an Audience Award, will also presented during the exciting festival.

Bay Street Theater is located at 1 Bay Street in Sag Harbor. Visit baystreet.org or call 631-725-9500 for more information.