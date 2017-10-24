Behind the Hedges: Grey Gardens Has Been Purchased

by Behind the Hedges

Looking for a deep dive into Hamptons real estate? BehindtheHedges.com is the premier real estate and lifestyle destination on Long Island’s fabled East End, featuring in-depth insights and exclusive content tailored to the Hamptons. Here’s a sampling of what you’ll find on Behind the Hedges.

TODAY ON BEHINDTHEHEDGES.COM:

Grey Gardens has been purchased! The infamous house was once owned by Edith “Big Edie” Bouvier Beale and daughter Edith “Little Edie” Beale, relatives of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and immortalized in two documentaries about the derelict property and its colorful inhabitants. But Grey Gardens is nothing like the decaying, dying estate you’ll see in the documentary. The house is now a lovely home currently owned by Sally Quinn, who listed the house at $18 million last year. Read more at Behind the Hedges…