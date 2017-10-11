Behind the Hedges: Billy Joel’s Sag Harbor House & More

by Lee Meyer

Billy Joel, who owns two houses at the corner of Rysam and Bay Street in Sag Harbor, wants to renovate them to be FEMA compliant, make them work as a single family home and rotate them to better align with Bay Street. The village Zoning Board of Appeals is apparently not too keen on the idea. Joel’s lawyer, Jonathan Tarbet, says “The board is opposed to the project for reasons not entirely clear and as a result, despite the obvious benefits from granting the variance and the advice of their own lawyer, they so far have refused to consider the merits of granting our request, preferring instead to see us complete the project without any approvals from them.” Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

