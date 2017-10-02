Behind the Hedges: Estate on Herrick Road

124 Herrick Road, Southampton. Photo: Courtesy Elliman
Situated on .9 of an acre, this lovely property consists of a spacious house, terraces shaded by pergolas, indoor/outdoor fireplaces, a saltwater pool with spa, pool house with bathroom and laundry room, a detached garage and tennis court. This Herrick Road beauty, listed by Michaela Kezsler at Douglas Elliman, will set you back $12 million. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

