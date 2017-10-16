Behind the Hedges: Hamptons and North Fork Sales Doing Well in Third Quarter

Jule Pond Drive. Photo: Behind the Hedges
October 16, 2017 by Behind the Hedges

Real estate numbers are looking good for the Hamptons. In the third quarter of 2017, overall number of sales are up 8%, total home sales volume is up 8.22% and median sales price is up 7.95%. The largest bump is in the sector between $10 million and $20 million, with sales up 133%. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com

