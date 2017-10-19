Behind the Hedges: Lasata Goes Into Contract After Price Drop

by Behind the Hedges

Two weeks ago, a four-acre parcel of Lasata went into contract. Now, the rest of the property—seven acres and the house where Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis spent her childhood summers—is in contract, as well. The news comes after a price drop that left the listing at $30 million. A little more about Lasata: The house has 10 bedrooms and 10 baths, two half-baths on 8500 square feet. There’s a one-bedroom guest house, two-bedroom pool house and detached garage. Lasata was built in the Arts and Crafts style around 1915 and was originally owned by the Bouvier family. Read more at BehindtheHedges.com…