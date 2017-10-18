Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick Expecting Second Child Together

by SOTH Team

The East End’s favorite Piano Man, Billy Joel, is going to be a dad again!

UK-based outlet The Belfast Telegraph reports that Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick, is expecting her second child with the star. Joel and Roderick started dating in 2009 and were married in Oyster Bay on July 4, 2015. Their first child together, Della Rose, is two years old. Even more exciting? The baby is due next month!

The new baby will make three for Joel, who has a grown daughter in Alexa Ray Joel with ex-wife and fellow East Ender Christie Brinkley. Alexa Ray has a singing career of her own, having released an EP, Sketches, independently. She’s also released several singles, including “For All My Days,” “Invisible,” “Notice Me” and more. Joel wrote a song, “Lullaby (Goodnight, My Angel)” for Alexa Ray.

Other interesting tidbits from the lengthy Belfast Telegraph interview: While Joel acknowledges that he grew up in a family “without any money,” he never considered them poor. “Poor is when you are in debt and you are starving,” he said. “We were just threadbare.” Joel also discusses being Jewish in a Catholic neighborhood in Hicksville, and recalls a little girl who lived across the street from him saying, “You’re Jewish. That means you are going to grow horns.”

Joel told The Belfast Telegraph, “[Della Rose] sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will.” Good luck to the happy couple!