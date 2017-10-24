Billy Joel and Wife Alexis Welcome New Daughter

Billy Joel with wife Alexis Roderick, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
October 24, 2017 by SOTH Team

Just last week, we learned that East Ender and Long Island native Billy Joel and wife Alexis were expecting their second child together. Now, People.com reports that Alexis gave birth to daughter Remy Anne on Sunday, October 22 at New York University Hospital.

A representative for Joel told People.com, “Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family. Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled.”

Remy Anne is Joel’s third child and third daughter. He has a grown daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with ex-wife and fellow Hamptonite Christie Brinkley. His first child with Alexis, Della Rose, is two years old.

In other exciting Billy Joel news, the singer has extended his residency contract with Madison Square Garden (MSG) into 2018. His upcoming January show will be his 94th all-time performance at the Garden, and his 48th since his residency began in 2014. His residency has been so successful that MSG launched a visual history of Joel’s performances at billyjoelmsg.com.

A warm congratulations to the happy family! Check out the first photo of Remy Anne with her dad below.

