Blaze Makoid Architecture Wins Archi Awards for East Hampton Project

by Scoop Team

Bridgehampton’s Blaze Makoid Architecture won two 2017 Archi Award commendations at the AIA Long Island Chapter’s 53rd Annual Archi Awards on October 19 in Manhasset. Bestowed in the Residential, Over $3 Million category, the firm won awards for their projects on Old Orchard in East Hampton and on Martis Camp 506 in Truckee, California.

One year after purchasing this 10,000-square foot modern spec house on Old Orchard in East Hampton, the homeowners brought on Blaze Makoid Architecture to completely redo the residence. BMA addressed a series of programmatic issues with architectural moments.

“The language of simple wood and glass elements offers a recognizable contrast to the aluminum skin of the existing building and begins to warm the material palette,” the firm explains, noting that a new wood ‘tube’ was added to bisect the main structure, creating an entry plinth a few steps above the existing floor. The tube also set up a visual alignment with a new pool house structure across the property. The second and third elements occur at either end of the existing structure, separated by small glass bridges.

The 6,000-square foot residence at Martis Camp 506 in Truckee is sited on an acre of steeply sloping, wooded terrain with spectacular views of the Carson mountain range to the north and west. The placement and footprint of the house preserves the natural site features through minimal grading and tree removal. Black stained cedar siding allows for the house to blend with the landscape during the summer and fall, while posing as a dramatic counterpoint to the snow cover through the winter months.

Makoid has won numerous awards since 2001, when he established his firm in Bridgehampton. Among them, the firm has received an AIA Peconic Honor Award, The Boston Society of Architects’ First Citation, and the Philadelphia AIA Honor Award for Excellence.