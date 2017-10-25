Brendan Davison Delivers Big Flavor with ‘The Microgreens Cookbook’

by Food & Dining

Bridgehampton’s Good Water Farms owner Brendan Davison’s first cookbook is out—Rizzoli New York released the microgreens cookbook in September.

The book tells the story of how this city boy was destined to be a farmer and how he has made a living based on the mantra “feed people, serve people.”

The cookbook features a foreword by Dirt Candy’s Amanda Cohen and recipes from a diverse array of chefs, including Almond’s Jason Weiner.

Davison has succeeded in spreading the gospel of microgreens way beyond the yoga community. Below is an excerpt from the book.

Naya’s Açaí Breakfast Bowl

Makes one serving

Featured Microgreens:

Sunflower, Kale, Broccoli, Red Shiso

Special Equipment: high-speed blender

Naya is my 13-year-old daughter. She was raised on a microgreen-intensive diet and is always experimenting with new ways to add them to her favorite dishes. Naya loves breakfast and often adds granola to her most recent smoothie combination to create a heartier meal. A healthy choice with welcome health benefits for anyone of any age from super foods açaí and bee pollen and the high levels of chlorophyll, protein, and antioxidants in the four varieties of microgreens called for in this recipe.

1 cup loosely packed sunflower microgreens

1 cup loosely packed kale microgreens

1 cup loosely packed broccoli microgreens

1/4 cup loosely packed red shiso microgreens

2 (100-gram) packets pure unsweetened Sambazon Açaí

1 peeled and quartered frozen banana

4 cubes frozen mango

4 hulled frozen strawberries

1 small handful fresh blueberries

2 dates, pitted

1/2 apple, skin on, cored

1 tablespoon raw hulled hemp seeds

1/2 cup granola of your choice

1 tablespoon bee pollen

1. Place the açaí, banana, mango, strawberries, blueberries, dates, apple, sunflower, kale, broccoli and red shiso microgreens, along with hemp seeds in the container of a high-speed blender. Cover the container with the lid and start the blender on low speed, gradually increasing speed until the greens are thoroughly puréed.

2. Pour the blended mixture into a bowl, top with granola and bee pollen, and serve immediately.

Text and image reprinted with permission from the publisher.

