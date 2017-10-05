Brooke Shields Once Rejected Donald Trump’s Advances

Brooke Shields. Photo: Cindy Ord/Bravo
October 5, 2017 by SOTH Team

We’re all used to bad pickup lines. Whether we’ve clumsily used one in an attempt to impress that special someone or if we’ve been on the receiving end of a cheeseball one-liner, nobody escapes from the awkwardness. But few sloppy attempts at dating are as interesting as Brooke Shields rejecting Donald Trump back in the day.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Shields recounted a call she received from the now-President. “I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he’d gotten a divorce [from Marla Maples],” Shields said. “And he said, ‘I really think we should date because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man and the people would love it.'” Shields used the boyfriend card to deflect, telling Trump, “I have a boyfriend, he’s not really going to be happy about it!”

Watch the humorous clip below.

