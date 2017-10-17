East Hampton Village Hosts New Fall Festival Saturday

by What to Do

Following the success of its spring street fair—the first of its kind in more than 300 years—this May, East Hampton Village is hosting a Fall Festival in Herrick Park on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Set to live music throughout the day, the event will feature some 60 booths around the park with area artists and shopkeepers displaying their wares, and 20 local not-for-profit organizations—such as the Ladies Village Improvement Society—each offering information about their particular mission or service.

Along with perusing the booths, enjoying the music and mingling with fellow residents and visitors, festival attendees can take part in a live community mural painting project. A KidZone will also be setup to include hands-on art and science projects, courtesy of the Children’s Museum of the East End (CMEE), in the Herrick Park gazebo. Also look for a bounce house, climbing wall, pumpkin patch, games and other surprises.

MagicSteve is performing a magic show, aerialist Robin Lynch is sharing a trapeze display, and in celebration of Halloween, the festival will include a pumpkin carving contest and costume parade from the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center.

Food and drinks will also be available, and musical guests include the award winning and popular roots rock band Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, and singer-songwriter Inda Eaton, among others.

Come out and join your neighbors for a day of good times and good cheer—all in honor of East Hampton and what many agree is the greatest season on the East End!

Herrick Park (67 Newtown Lane in East Hampton), where the annual Artists & Writers Charity Softball Game is played every summer, is surrounded by ample parking.

Visit easthamptonchamber.com for more info.