Elisa DiStefano to Host Taste @ Port Jefferson 2017

by SOTH Team

As the sun goes down on Saturday, October 21, the lights will come up on this can’t-miss gathering of local chefs and restaurants, plus nonstop pours of wines, beers and top-shelf spirits, live entertainment and more. This fabulous food and wine event will be hosted by News 12 Long Island’s Elisa DiStefano, who can’t wait to bring her passion for all things culinary to Harborfront Park.

DiStefano has over years of experience in live and breaking news and reports regularly on the red carpet and at celebrity events featuring some of the biggest stars around. She’s the host of News 12’s Elisa’s Entertainment and Hot in the Hamptons summer series, which features exclusive events and celebrities, including Dan’s Taste of Two Forks, where she rubbed elbows with the likes of host Alex Guarnaschelli.

Check out DiStefano’s coverage of Dan’s Taste of Two Forks below, and get ready to meet her at Taste @ Port Jefferson!



The 10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 21, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP Early Access begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are $99. General Admission is $65 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. Every ticket holder receives free event parking and complimentary shuttle service to and from Harborfront Park. To purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com. Dan’s Papers is the media sponsor of the 2017 Taste @ Port Jefferson.