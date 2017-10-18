Experience These Restaurants at Taste @ Port Jefferson on October 21

by Taste @ Port Jefferson

Succulent seafood and blow-your-mind barbecue. Incredible Italian, inspired Indian and marvelous Mexican fare. Craft cocktails and decadent desserts. Hungry yet? Your dinner reservations for Saturday, October 21 have been made. Instead of dining out at only one spot, however, you’ll be treated to tastes and libations from more than 30 restaurants and purveyors. And just when you think your evening out is over, you’ll be whisked into a VIP after-party with more food, drink and fun flowing.

Overlooking the waterfront in Port Jefferson, inside the Village Center and beneath the tent at Harborfront Park, the Taste @ Port Jefferson is the ultimate celebration of the culinary culture that has made this historic maritime village a true dining destination. As the sun goes down on October 21, the lights will come up on this can’t-miss gathering of local chefs and restaurants, plus nonstop pours of wines, beers and top-shelf spirits from near and far. Taking the revelry to another level this year, there will be live music all night from Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Famers Paul Mahos and New Life Crisis, and a waterview VIP lounge with more music, plus exclusive tastes and libations.

This year’s lineup of restaurants and purveyors…

A Cake in Time

Amazing Olive

Bagel Express

Bliss Restaurant

Brewology295

Chick-fil-A

Crazy Crepe Café

Crazy Fish Bar & Grill

The Curry Club

Danford’s Wave Seafood Kitchen

Don Quijote

Dos MexiCuban Cantina

East Main & Main

Kenyer Natural Bakery

Kilwins

Flying Pig Cafe

Land & Sea Fish Market/Restaurant, L.I. Pour House Bar & Grill

The Meadow Club

Messina Market & Catering

Penntora Lao-Thai Catering

Port Jeff Brewing Company

Port Jeff Liquors

Port Jefferson Lobster House

Spiro’s Lounge & Restaurant

Starbucks

St. Charles Hospital chef

Tuscany Gourmet Market

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace

The 10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 21, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP tickets are $99 and include one-hour early entry to the event at 6 p.m., VIP Gift Bag and more. General Admission is $65 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com.