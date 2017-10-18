Experience These Restaurants at Taste @ Port Jefferson on October 21

Succulent seafood and blow-your-mind barbecue. Incredible Italian, inspired Indian and marvelous Mexican fare. Craft cocktails and decadent desserts. Hungry yet? Your dinner reservations for Saturday, October 21 have been made. Instead of dining out at only one spot, however, you’ll be treated to tastes and libations from more than 30 restaurants and purveyors. And just when you think your evening out is over, you’ll be whisked into a VIP after-party with more food, drink and fun flowing.
Overlooking the waterfront in Port Jefferson, inside the Village Center and beneath the tent at Harborfront Park, the Taste @ Port Jefferson is the ultimate celebration of the culinary culture that has made this historic maritime village a true dining destination. As the sun goes down on October 21, the lights will come up on this can’t-miss gathering of local chefs and restaurants, plus nonstop pours of wines, beers and top-shelf spirits from near and far. Taking the revelry to another level this year, there will be live music all night from Dan’s Best of the Best Hall of Famers Paul Mahos and New Life Crisis, and a waterview VIP lounge with more music, plus exclusive tastes and libations.
This year’s lineup of restaurants and purveyors…
A Cake in Time
Amazing Olive
Bagel Express
Bliss Restaurant
Brewology295
Chick-fil-A
Crazy Crepe Café
Crazy Fish Bar & Grill
The Curry Club
Danford’s Wave Seafood Kitchen
Don Quijote
Dos MexiCuban Cantina
East Main & Main
Kenyer Natural Bakery
Kilwins
Flying Pig Cafe
Land & Sea Fish Market/Restaurant, L.I. Pour House Bar & Grill
The Meadow Club
Messina Market & Catering
Penntora Lao-Thai Catering
Port Jeff Brewing Company
Port Jeff Liquors
Port Jefferson Lobster House
Spiro’s Lounge & Restaurant
Starbucks
St. Charles Hospital chef
Tuscany Gourmet Market
Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace
The 10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 21, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP tickets are $99 and include one-hour early entry to the event at 6 p.m., VIP Gift Bag and more. General Admission is $65 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com.