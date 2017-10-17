Fall 2017 Hamptons Dining Guide

by Fall Preview

South Fork, NOM NOM. Need we say more? We’ve got it all, coming and going—seafood, local produce, high-end, low-end, “hidden gems.” Here’s a list of some of our “greatest hits.”

1 North Steakhouse (1northsteakhouse.com, 631-594-3419, Steak & Seafood) of Hampton Bays serves lunch and dinner, with daily specials including Wednesday “Date Night,” which includes two entrées and a bottle of wine. Check out their Nice Buns food truck parked outside the restaurant at lunchtime—with delicious on-bun sliders.

75 Main (75main.com, 631-283-7575, Italian & American) in Southampton is a popular restaurant and nightclub, giving diners the option of people watching from the sidewalk tables or from inside through the floor-to-ceiling windows. With an innovative menu and an ever-rotating list of house specialties.

1770 House (1770house.com, 631-324-1770, American) in East Hampton specializes in elegant American fare and it has a more casual menu in the downstairs tavern.

The American Hotel (theamericanhotel.com, 631-725-3535, American/French), which has long been popular with Billy Joel and just about anyone else who graces Sag Harbor’s shores, expertly marries American and French dishes. The luxurious dining room is set inside the charming historic hotel, which was built in 1846.

The restaurant at Baron’s Cove (baronscove.com, 631-725-2010, American), the Sag Harbor resort, offers classic, all-American dining including surf and turf, burgers and fresh seafood prepared by acclaimed East End chef, Matty Boudreau.

Bell & Anchor (bellandanchor.com, 631-725-3400, Seafood) in Sag Harbor offers fresh oysters, seafood platters, lobster, surf & turf and views of the bay.

Bobby Van’s (bobbyvans.com, 631-537-0590, Steak and Seafood) in Bridgehampton has steakhouse classics and fresh fish. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Westhampton Beach’s Boom Burger (boomburgerwhb.com, 631-998-4663, American), serves hot-wings-burgers-and-fries fare, and kicks things up a notch with additions like Thai Chili wings and an eclectic lineup of burger toppings, ranging from peanut butter and jelly to truffle oil to chorizo to the most inspired of all: creamy mac ’n’ cheese.

What autumn is complete without a clambake? Bostwick’s Clambakes & Catering (bostwicksclambakes.com, 631-324-2700, Seafood) in East Hampton, an arm of Bostwick’s Chowder House, will take care of it for you. Check out the East Hampton location for fresh beachy fare and drinks.

Bring your own bottle of vino to the Bridgehampton Inn Restaurant (bridgehamptoninn.com or call 631-537-3660) on Sundays and imbibe sans corkage fee! The dinner menus change bi-weekly and with the season, featuring the best available, locally gathered ingredients. Each week the menu serves a form of duck and fish, an iteration of the fritter—lobster, artichoke, zucchini—and cheeses found at Loaves & Fishes Food Store on cheese stones.

Situated on the Shinnecock Canal with views of the marina, Canal Café (thecanalcafe.com, 631-723-2155, Seafood) provides a relaxed atmosphere in which to enjoy delicious fish dishes.

A Noyack favorite, The Coast Grill (thecoastgrillrestaurant.com, 631-283-2277, seafood), is a modern harbor-front restaurant, specializing in seafood. They strive for quality food and offer a family friendly place where guests can feel at home. The Coast Grill is located at 1109 Noyack Road, #2 in Southampton.

With views overlooking the Shinnecock canal, Hampton Bays’ Cowfish (cowfishrestaurant.com, 631-594-3868, American) offers small plates, brunch, dinner and sushi.

Dockers Waterside (dockerswaterside.com, 631-653-0653, Seafood/Steak) in East Quogue is perfect for sunsets, steak and seafood. Choose to sit in the indoor or outdoor dining spaces.

For upscale Tuscan fare served in a casual space offering harbor views & occasional celebrity sightings head out to DOPO La Spiaggia (dopolaspiaggia.com, 631-725-7009) at 6 Bay Street, Sag Harbor or 31 Race Lane in East Hampton.

Edgewater (edgewaterrestaurant.com, 631-723-2323, Italian) in Hampton Bays serves up large portions of unique Italian dishes and spectacular views of Shinnecock Bay.

Gurney’s Montauk (scarpettarestaurants.com, gurneysmontauk.com, 631-668-2345), the resort and seawater spa, has several dining options. LDV Hospitality and Gurney’s present Scarpetta Beach, a sister restaurant to the Italian eatery in the Meatpacking District. Tillie’s, a casual dining spot, serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. An Italian-style coffee bar, Corso Coffee, is open in the lobby.

With locations in Southampton, Water Mill, Westhampton and the newest location in Aquebogue, Hampton Coffee Company (hamptoncoffeecompany.com, 631-726-2633, Café/Mexican) serves some of the Hamptons best coffee. The Water Mill location features a full-service restaurant with indoor and outdoor garden seating.

Watch the sun set over East Hampton’s Three Mile Harbor Marina when you dine at Harbor Bistro (harborbistro.net, 631-324-7300, Seafood). Serving seafood, meats and pastas.

Harbor Market & KITCHEN (harbormarket.com, 631-725-4433) in Sag Harbor owners Paul and Susana Del Favero present a European café with farm-to-table ingredients and rustic cuisine.

At HARVEST ON FORT POND (harvestfortpond.com, 631-668-5574, Italian/Mediterranean), the Italian fare is served family-style and is inspired by fresh Montauk seafood and homegrown produce. On warmer nights, choose to dine in the vegetable and herb garden, as you watch the sun set over Fort Pond.

Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House (toppingrosehouse.com, 631-537-0870, American) is a casually elegant restaurant that celebrates the seasons, presenting farm-to-table cuisine. A welcoming restaurant for all ages, whether you’re looking to enjoy a simple bite or a polished dinner.

Thierry Gelormini’s French bistro Le Charlot (lecharlot.us, 631-353-3222, French), in Southampton, is the East End outpost of the flagship restaurant on the Upper East Side. Enjoy classics like steak au poivre while people-watching from one of the restaurant’s sidewalk tables.

Little|Red (littleredsouthampton.com, 631-283-3309, French/American) in Southampton is an upscale-casual eatery with a French-inspired American menu and it offers a covered summer outdoor patio.

The Maidstone (themaidstone.com, 631-324-5006, American & Swedish) consistently offers special dining events in East Hampton. Consulting chef David Standridge’s New American dishes pay particular homage to the Slow Food movement.

Matsulin (matsulin.com, 631-728-8838, Asian) in Hampton Bays specializes in Pan Asian cuisine, which includes Chinese, Malaysian, Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese flavors.

Some of the best Mexican food on the East End (and 75 tequilas) makes Mercado (mercadony.com, 631-237-1334, Mexican) in Bridgehampton a can’t-miss.

The restaurants at Montauk Yacht Club (montaukyachtclub.com, 631-668-3100) celebrate the fresh coastal flavors of their waterfront locale. From stuffed local flounder, to live Maine lobsters and handcrafted pizzas, MYC’s exceptional restaurants in always deliver a memorable dining experience.

Muse in the Harbor (museintheharbor.com, 631-899-4810, New American) has become a staple of Sag Harbor’s Main Street with an expanded New American menu from chef-owner Matthew Guiffrida. Its sister eatery, Muse in Montauk (631-238-5937) is located at 41 South Euclid Avenue in Montauk.

East Hampton’s Nick & Toni’s (nickandtonis.com, 631-324-3550, Italian/Mediterranean) serves stylish plates, which rotate seasonally. A special feature of the Tuscan-style room is a wood-burning oven covered in mosaics.

Sagaponack’s OLD STOVE PUB (631-537-3300, Steak & Greek) offers traditional Greek dishes alongside dry aged, Black Angus steaks.

Steak and lobster are the signature dishes at The Palm (thepalm.com, 631-324-0411, Seafood & Steak) in East Hampton, where patrons also rave about the service and cocktails.

If French food is more your style, head to Pierre’s in Bridgehampton (pierresbridgehampton.com, 631-537-5110, French), where chef Pierre Weber creates French dishes specializing in local seafood. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Pierre’s also has a gourmet patisserie in the front with such delectable treats as brioches, croissants and homemade ice cream.

Under the deft guidance of Chef Doug Gulija, The Plaza Café (plazacafe.us, 631-283-9323, Seafood/American) in Southampton specializes in the freshest seafood, prepared to perfection. Check out their prix fixe and small-bites bar menu as well.

The food at red|bar brasserie (redbarbrasserie.com, 631-283-0704, French) is an inspired balance of French influence and local bounty. From Peconic oysters harvested locally daily, a perfect filet mignon, foie gras made in-house to their signature favorite, the truffled chicken with mushroom risotto, the menu never ceases to amaze.

Rumba (rumbahamptonbays.com, 631-594-3544, Seafood/Caribbean) in Hampton Bays serves eclectic, inspired island cuisine, as it harnesses the casual fun of the Caribbean. Come for the food, stay for the rum bar.

Saaz (saazindian.com, 631-259-2222, Indian) is a great casual option for traditional Indian plates, smoothies and cocktails in a comfortable space. Don’t forget about the all-you-can-eat lunch buffet, easily the best dollar per delicious meal on the East End.

Located in the heart of Montauk, Shagwong Tavern (631-668-3050, shagwongtavern.com) is a historic and legendary tavern serving fresh seafood and American comfort fare plus cocktails.

Shippy’s (shippyspumpernickels.com, 631-283-0007, Steak & Seafood) claims to offer THE best sizzling steaks in the Hamptons, king crab legs, authentic wiener schnitzel, fresh fish and surf and turf.

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & MORE! (smokinwolfbbq.com, 631-604-6470, Barbeque) in East Hampton is open for lunch and dinner. The “More” refers to an array of vegetarian and vegan offerings.

Southampton Social Club (southamptonsocialclub.com, 631-287-1400, American) has a wide appeal, serving innovative cuisine in style, featuring late-night DJs and bottle service. A short walk from Southampton’s train station.

Suki Zuki (631-726-4600, Japanese) is a true Water Mill gem, as the crowds will indicate. The excellent sushi bar is sure to delight, with the “Tuna Fish Sandwich” being a local favorite.

Tutto Il Giorno (tuttoilgiorno.com, 631-377-3611, Italian) in Southampton is known for its innovative Italian dishes and it boasts a cozy interior space.

The Village Gourmet Cheese Shop (villagecheeseshoppe.com, 631-283-6949, Specialty/Gourmet), in Southampton specializes in artisan cheeses but also offers coffee, breakfast items, sandwiches, salads and gourmet olive oils.

For updated Mexican dishes served in rustic-chic quarters with a patio and a well-stocked tequila bar, head over to Union Cantina (unioncantina.net, 631-377-3500) at 40 Bowden Square in Southampton.

Enjoy a waterfront breakfast, lunch or dinner at Westlake Fish House (westlakefishhouse.com, 631-668-3474, Seafood) in Montauk, serving local seafood, sushi and traditional American dishes.

World Pie (worldpiebh.com, 631-537-7999, Italian), with its wood-fired pizzas and abundance of toppings, always delight Bridgehampton restaurant-goers.

