Fall 2017 Hamptons & North Fork Farmers Market Guide

by Stacy Dermont

A handful of our local farmers markets are still going strong through Columbus Day weekend. During the height of summer there were 14 farmers markets operating across the East End.

Though many local products are now available year-round—thanks to their natural growing habits and the use of greenhouses (and climate change)—nothing beats filling a tote bag at your local farmers market—or farm stand—with what’s in season right this minute!

Year-round local products include: apples, cheeses, cider, corn meal, dried beans, eggs (though the supply drops considerably in the winter), fish, ginger, honey, meats, potatoes, rye, sea scallops, wheat flours and wheat berries.

This is what’s in season right now: arugula, Asian pears, beets, bok choy, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, cabbage, cape gooseberries, carrots, cauliflower, celeriac, chard, chives, cilantro, collard greens, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, endive, fennel, garlic, ginger, greens, hazelnuts, horseradish, Jerusalem artichokes, kale, leeks, lettuce, melons, mint, pears, peppers, radishes, pumpkins, pumpkin leaves, late raspberries, rosemary, sage, scallions, spinach, Swiss chard, tomatoes, tomatillos, turmeric, turnips and zucchini.

Enjoy them all with friends and family! And make sure to vote for the best farmers market in Dan’s Best of the Best competition through October 9!

SOUTH FORK

Montauk Farmers Market

Village Green, Center of Town

Fridays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Saturday, October 7 (11 a.m.–5 p.m.) & Sunday, October 8 (11 a.m.–5 p.m.)

Southampton Farmers Market

25 Jobs Lane

Sundays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Through October 8

Flanders Farm Fresh Youth Farmers Market

655 Flanders Road

Saturdays 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Through October 21

Sag Harbor Farmers Market

Bay and Burke Streets

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Through October 28

Westhampton Beach Farmers Market

85 Mill Road

Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Through October 28

RIVERHEAD

Riverhead Farmers Market

117 East Main Street/Parking lot

Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Year-round