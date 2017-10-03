Fall 2017 Hamptons & North Fork Farmers Market Guide

A handful of our local farmers markets are still going strong through Columbus Day weekend. During the height of summer there were 14 farmers markets operating across the East End.
Though many local products are now available year-round—thanks to their natural growing habits and the use of greenhouses (and climate change)—nothing beats filling a tote bag at your local farmers market—or farm stand—with what’s in season right this minute!
Year-round local products include: apples, cheeses, cider, corn meal, dried beans, eggs (though the supply drops considerably in the winter), fish, ginger, honey, meats, potatoes, rye, sea scallops, wheat flours and wheat berries.
This is what’s in season right now: arugula, Asian pears, beets, bok choy, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, cabbage, cape gooseberries, carrots, cauliflower, celeriac, chard, chives, cilantro, collard greens, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, endive, fennel, garlic, ginger, greens, hazelnuts, horseradish, Jerusalem artichokes, kale, leeks, lettuce, melons, mint, pears, peppers, radishes, pumpkins, pumpkin leaves, late raspberries, rosemary, sage, scallions, spinach, Swiss chard, tomatoes, tomatillos, turmeric, turnips and zucchini.
Enjoy them all with friends and family! And make sure to vote for the best farmers market in Dan’s Best of the Best competition through October 9!
SOUTH FORK
Montauk Farmers Market
Village Green, Center of Town
Fridays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Saturday, October 7 (11 a.m.–5 p.m.) & Sunday, October 8 (11 a.m.–5 p.m.)
Southampton Farmers Market
25 Jobs Lane
Sundays, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Through October 8
Flanders Farm Fresh Youth Farmers Market
655 Flanders Road
Saturdays 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
Through October 21
Sag Harbor Farmers Market
Bay and Burke Streets
Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Through October 28
Westhampton Beach Farmers Market
85 Mill Road
Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Through October 28
RIVERHEAD
Riverhead Farmers Market
117 East Main Street/Parking lot
Saturdays 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Year-round