Fall 2017 North Fork Dining Guide

by Fall Preview

From Riverhead all the way to the Orient Point Ferry our glorious North Fork is dotted with eateries of every ilk—from coffee shops to high-end restaurants to the hippest bites and cocktails.

The Greenport eatery American Beech (americanbeech.com, 477-5939) received a glowing review in The New York Times. Word is: Get the fried chicken. American Beech is open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner, and serves brunch on the weekend.

Bistro 72 (bistro-72.com, 631-369-3325) is a restaurant and lounge located in Hotel Indigo East End, featuring a distinctive contemporary dining experience. Their cuisine seasonally showcases local ingredients and wines offering natural and organic options. Indoor/outdoor and poolside/fireside dining is available.

At Buoy One (buoyone.com, 631-208-9737, Seafood & Steak), Chef David Girard delivers New England delicacies to the East End, including fine steaks and fresh fish from Buoy One’s in-house seafood market. Inside a converted car garage in Riverhead, this charming and casual café offers patio seating and plenty of options for landlubbers. Also in East Hampton (631-527-7557), Mattituck (631-315-5405) and Westhampton (631-998-3808).

On the Greenport waterfront, Claudio’s Restaurant (claudios.com, 631-477-0627, American) is the oldest, same-family-run restaurant in the United States. Also check out Claudio’s Clam Bar and its Crabby Jerry’s eatery in-season, each offering a different dining ambience. Try the clam chowder!

Cliff’s Elbow Room (cliffselbowroom.com, 631-722-3292, Steak/Seafood) in Jamesport and Laurel (631-298-3262) serves the best aged and marinated steak, freshest seafood and local wines, in a casual, warm atmosphere.

The latest addition to the Crazy Beans family opened in Greenport in the fall of 2016, moving into where the historic Coronet Luncheonette had been a landmark spot since the 1950s. The family owned and operated restaurant now serves up brunch and beverages. 2 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2436, crazybeansrestaurant.com.

Riverhead’s Dark Horse Restaurant (darkhorserestaurant.com, 631-208-0072, American) serves up an eclectic menu with local fare and flair, plus delicious gluten-free breads and desserts.

Greenport’s unique bistro First and South (firstandsouth.com, 631-333-2200, American) has a diverse and creative menu filled with comfort food selections and delicious treats.

The Frisky Oyster (thefriskyoyster.com, 631-477-4265, American) in Greenport offers an array of menu options, from seafood to duck to steak, including the famous Oysters Friskafella.

Located in Jamesport, Grana Trattoria Antica (granajamesport.com, 631-779-2844, Italian) specializes in wood-fired pizza, fresh-made pastas and ravioli and wood-roasted meats and fish.

Hampton Coffee Company (hamptoncoffeecompany.com, 631-779-2862) is open on Main Road in Aquebogue. Hampton Coffee Company also has cafés in Southampton, Water Mill and Westhampton Beach and sells its locally roasted coffee far and wide.

At the ever-popular Jedediah Hawkins Inn, Restaurant And Speakeasy (jedediahhawkinsinn.com, 631-722-2900, American) in Jamesport, executive chef Jessica “Chef Jess” O’Brien (late of the John Dory, the Spotted Pig, and other Manhattan hotspots) has revamped the menu. Expect local foods, many of which are grown on the grounds, used into innovative gourmet dishes. 400 South Jamesport Avenue, Jamesport.

Ketcham’s Seafarm Peconic Gold Oysters (ketchamsseafarm.com) is a boutique oyster farm located in Great Peconic Bay whose goal is to continue the legendary tradition of oystering on Long Island and produce the best half-shell oyster on the East Coast.

If you have a hankering for small plates, check out Noah’s (chefnoahs.com, 631-477-6720, American) in Greenport for an array of seafood dishes and adventurous American entrées.

Recipient of the 2014 Long Island Food Critic Award for Excellence for Finest Chocolatier, North Fork Chocolate Company (northforkchocolate.com, 631-599-4944, Dessert) has a storefront at 740 Main Road in Aquebogue, where they offer small batch, handcrafted artisanal chocolates.

North Fork Roasting Co., (noforoastingco.com, 631-876-5450) an exciting venture from Jennilee Morris and Jessica Dunne, is located at 55795 Main Road, Southold. In addition to serving its own brand of small-batch coffee, the café offers specialty teas from SerendipiTea in Manhasset and pastries baked on-site. Located next door to Country Corner Café, North Fork Roasting Co. is situated in a cozy old house

At the North Fork Table & Inn (nofoti.com, 631-765-0177, American) in Southold, Chef Stephan Bogardus crafts a menu featuring locally grown biodynamic and organic produce, the freshest seafood from the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound and award winning North Fork artisanal cheese. The restaurant’s American cuisine has been described by many as “unforgettable.”

Pace’s Dockside Restaurant (pacesdockside.com, 631-315-5252, Seafood) is located on the beautiful Mattituck Inlet at Strong’s Water Club & Marina. Enjoy Happy Hour at the bar on Thursday and Friday evenings, from 4–7 p.m., with half-price drinks and specially priced appetizers. There’s a good chance you’ll catch live music on Friday nights.

Patchogue’s PeraBell Food Bar (perabellfoodbar.com, 631-740-9494) expansion to 65 East Main Street in Riverhead has done owners John Peragine and Scotti Campbell proud. They’ve duplicated the success of the original ParaBell, a neighborhood-style restaurant with globally inspired food.

One of the North Fork’s hidden treasures, Porto Bello (portobellonorthfork.com, 631-477-1515, Italian) offers local and imported wines at their waterfront location in Greenport.

Touch of Venice (touchofvenice.com, 631-298-5851, Italian) in Cutchogue has been proudly serving the North Fork for over 20 years, preparing local cuisine with Italian soul. Their extensive wine list featuring local and Italian wines, full bar with happy-hour specials. Private room available for all occasions. Special chef’s family-style menu available for small groups.

Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar (tweedsrestaurantriverhead.com, 631-237-8120, American) in historic Riverhead’s J.J. Sullivan Hotel serves the finest local food specialties and wines. Tweed’s is also home to a variety of delicious and healthy bison dishes.

Vine Street Café (vinestreetcafe.com, 631-749-3210, American) on Shelter Island offers an eclectic menu influenced by many cuisines from around world, with a menu that changes frequently to match the local harvest.

Click here for new East End restaurants.