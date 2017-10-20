Feast Your Eyes on the Taste @ Port Jefferson 2017 Menu

by Taste @ Port Jefferson

The 10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is tomorrow, October 21, and we have a preview of some of the delicious foods you’ll have the opportunity to try. Check out the menu below, and head to Port Jefferson this Saturday for the foodie event of the season.

Amazing Olive: oil and vinegar tastings

*A Cake in Time: cake, cookies, carrot cake shooters, red velvet whoopie pies (click here to see some of their creations)

Bagel Express: assorted finger sandwiches and paninis

Barito: chips, guacamole

Bliss Restaurant: organic free range chicken breast with artichoke hearts and sun dried tomatoes, rigatoni bolognese, fresh bread, hummus

Branchinelli’s: chicken parmesan and penne alla vodka

Crazy Crepe Café: savory and sweet crepes

Crazy Fish Bar & Grill: tuna tartare with chips and seaweed salad

Curry Club: chicken kebobs, vegetable samosa, peas pilaf, chicken tikka masala

Danford’s Wave Seafood Kitchen: fall sangria, short ribs, roasted vegetables, pumpkin ravioli, harvest salad

Dos MexiCuban Cantina: pork Cubano bites, ropa vieja steak, rice and beans, Havanna chicken, egg rolls, grilled chicken wings

East Main & Main: gourmet donuts, Sail Away cold brew coffee

Kenyer Natural Bakery: assorted breads

Kilwins: waffle bowls, sundaes and homemade fudge and caramel corn

Flying Pig Café: boneless braised short ribs in a Madeira wine reduction, Hawaiian mimosa, Goat cheese crostini with sun dried tomatoes, sautéed balsamic mushrooms, Kalamata olives and fresh herbs

LI Pour House Bar & Grill: fried twinkies, wings, mac & cheese bites, New England chowder

Land & Sea Seafood: scallops

*Local’s Café: veggie burgers

Nona’s Catering: spinach and artichoke dip, rigatoni and grilled vegetables, steak, crispy fried onions and mozzarella cheese with steak sauce

Penntora Lao Thai Catering: spring rolls with peanut sauce

Port Jeff Brewing Company: assorted craft beers

Port Jeff Liquor: brown sugar bourbon, wines

*Port Jeff Lobster House: raw bar

Slurp Ramen: Japanese soup

Spiro’s Restaurant & Lounge: Cajun chicken and Greek meatballs

St. Charles Hospital: Sweet potato salad, pulled pork

The Meadow Club: three-cheese ravioli with Alfredo sauce, eggplant rollitini

Tuscany: “unique” Italian food

Twin Stills Moonshine: flavored moonshine

Uncle Giuseppe’s: Italian foods

*VIP Lounge only

The 10th Annual Taste @ Port Jefferson is Saturday, October 21, at Harborfront Park in Port Jefferson. VIP tickets are $99 and include one-hour early entry to the event at 6 p.m., VIP Gift Bag and more. General Admission is $65 and includes entry from 7 to 10 p.m. All tickets include all food and drink. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TasteAtPortJeff.com.