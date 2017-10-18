Find Spooky Fun in the Haunted Hamptons This Halloween

by What To Do

Get spooked! Halloween is coming to the East End, bringing with it frighteningly festive activities for you and your friends and family to enjoy. Dare yourself to brave Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse—or how about being a guest at a zombie wedding? Dan’s Papers has the info on all the ghoulish goings-on.

Meet at the Rogers Mansion on October 21 from 3–5:30 p.m. for Mourning the Victorian Way: An 1860s Funeral. A room draped in black crepe, darkened mirrors and windows help the deceased’s soul transition to the afterlife. Clocks are stopped at the moment of death and, after the wake, mourners will follow the coffin to nearby North End Cemetery for a tour of the burying grounds. Nineteenth century mourning attire is encouraged—reservations required. 17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494 southamptonhistoricalmuseum.org.

Be a part of Stages Theatre Workshop’s “Frankenstein Follies,” returning to Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. Children ages 8–18 who join the September workshop have the opportunity to be part of the backstage and onstage magic of live theater. The all-ages show will be performed at from October 27–29 and is sure to get you into the Halloween spirit! 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500 baystreet.org. Stages Theatre Workshop, 631-329-1420 stagesworkshop.org.

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse is consistently rated as one of Long Island’s top haunted houses. It features a full 30 minutes of scares sure to give you goose bumps! The midway area features concessions, games and “special spooky visitors.” The Haunted Playhouse is recommended for ages 12 and up. For the littler ones, the Gateway offers a Kids Adventure wherein a guide leads groups through a well-lit tour filled with fun characters. Also for the kids: face painting, a pumpkin bouncer, balloons and more. Great for ages 10 and younger. The Kids Adventure takes places on Saturdays and Sundays from October 7–29. Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse is underway and runs through October 31. 215 South Country Road, Bellport. gatewayshauntedplayhouse.com 631-286-1133.

The Dead Dance Ball at Suffolk Theater on Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m. features an all-star musician lineup that includes Mark “The Animal” Mendoza on Bass (Twisted Sister), Tom Cavanagh on guitar (Lita Ford), Paul Mahos and Rob Woebber from New Life Crisis and members of Violinist Mark Wood’s (Trans-Siberian Orchestra) Viper Nest. I Am Scarecrow harkens back to the days when classic rock ruled—original Scarecrow songs, along with spooky classics from AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath, The Rolling Stones and others. Cash prizes for best costume… Doors open at 6:30 p.m. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com.

The classic musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show will screen at Suffolk Theater on October 29 at 7:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, as is the requisite audience participation. Goodie bags are available for purchase with all the props you’ll need: sponges, noisemakers, party hats, rubber gloves and more! Doors open at 6 p.m. 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343 suffolktheater.com.

Another Rocky Horror Picture Show—this one with a live “shadow cast” acting along with the movie in front of the big screen—will take place at the Patchogue Theatre on October 28 at 8 p.m. A pre-show reception features a Halloween Costume Contest with prizes. And don’t forget the traditional “virgin sacrifice” before the movie begins! 71 East Main Street, Patchogue. 631-207-1313 patchoguetheatre.org.

