Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld Party with Gwyneth Paltrow for a Good Cause
Jessica Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld. Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
October 22, 2017 by SOTH Team

It was a scary good time in Culver City, as Hamptonites Gwyneth Paltrow and Jerry Seinfeld attended Good+ Foundation’s 2nd Annual Halloween Bash at Culver Studios.

Seinfeld’s wife, Jessica Seinfeld, is the founder of the Good+ Foundation. She told JustJared.com, “The Halloween Bash is always one of our favorite days of the year because it allows families to spend a fun afternoon together while supporting our work to provide for families here in Los Angeles.”

Other guests included Ike Barinholtz, Erica Hanson, Jordana Brewster, Andrew Form, Lisa Ling, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr., Marsai Martin, Sarah Jane Morris, Raegan Revord, Aubrey Anderson Emmons, Albert Tsai, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Ilaria Urbinati.

Good+ Foundation works to break the cycle of family poverty through donated goods and services and partners with programs around the country. Jessica Seinfeld founded the organization in 2001 under the name Baby Buggy.

While Seinfeld was in costume, Paltrow wore a simple light blue dress. Check out her Instagram post below.

