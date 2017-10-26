Halloween Is One Big Party on the North Fork

by What To Do

Prefer the quiet life? Look out—from one end to the other, the North Fork’s Halloween weekend is sure to be more fun than Columbus Day in the Ozarks. Here’s a sample of what’s going on north of the Bay.

Greenport

First and South kicks off a busy Halloween weekend in Greenport on Friday, October 27 from 10 p.m.–2 a.m. DJ Oh Henry will be working the tables. firstandsouth.com

Greenport’s March of the Goblins & Hounds starts at Floyd Memorial Library and marches to Mitchell Park on Saturday, October 28, beginning at 10:30 a.m. There will be a costume contest and activities for kids and pets. greenportvillage.com

Spend your Saturday night at the American Beech Halloween Party. Dinner is at 8 p.m. and the costume party starts at 9 p.m. DJ Andre will be entertaining until 1 a.m. There is no cover and there will be prizes. americanbeech.com

Sound View Greenport’s famous Halloween Party returns Saturday, October 28 from 10 p.m.–2 a.m. at the newly renovated Halyard restaurant. Best costume pockets a $200 gift certificate. thehalyardgreenport.com

Southold

The Custer Institute and Observatory will have a special pumpkin carving and decorating event Friday, October 27 at 7 p.m. in anticipation of their Halloween Party the next day, Saturday from 5 p.m.–midnight. Dress up for the Party’s costume contest, stay for the scary ghost stories, the séance, music, candy and, off course, the observing. Prizes will be awarded for the previous night’s carved pumpkins. custerobservatory.org

The Southold Opera House will present a special 30-minute dance show of Sleepy Hollow, choreographed by Cheryl Rain, followed by a Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 28 from 7:30–10:30 p.m. Each ticket includes hors d’oeuvres and two complimentary Ball Dance Classes at the Southold Opera. southoldopera.org

Mattituck

Pace’s Dockside in Mattituck will host a Halloween party Saturday night, October 28. Music by That Motown Band starts at 7 p.m. Get creative for the costume contest. There will also be food and drink specials and other giveaways. pacesdockside.com

North Fork Community Theatre (NFCT) presents Young Frankenstein through October 29. It also happens to be the first performance in NFCT’s 60th anniversary season. The musical, with music and lyrics by Mel Brooks, is based on the Brooks’s 1974 spoof “horror” film starring Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle and Madeline Kahn. Bob Kaplan directs the production, which will be presented in all black and white—a first for the theater. nfct.com

Riverhead

By far the largest East End Halloween event is Riverhead’s Halloween Fest, Friday, October 27-–29. Here’s just a small sample of what’s going down.

Saturday from noon–5:30 p.m. get behind 117 East Main Street on the Peconic Riverfront for pumpkin carving. The first 100 participants will get a free pumpkin, donated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Riverhead, to carve and display in the Jack O’Lantern Walk. Or you can bring your own. Not matter how you get your pumpkin, there will be prizes.

As part of Halloween Fest, Riverhead’s parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Griffing Avenue and Main Street on Saturday, October 28. The parade ends with a Parade Show on the Peconic waterfront.

Sunday features the inaugural Halloween Fest Coffin Races at 2 p.m. “Coffins,” operated by four costumed runners and one rider each, will race in heat runs two at a time down Griffing Avenue. Fastest racer moves on. Coffins must be built to specifications and follow race rules, which, along with other details regarding the race, can be found at halloweenfestriverhead.com.

Time warp down to Suffolk Theater Sunday, October 29 to see Rocky Horror Picture Show on the big screen. Small and large participation bags will be for sale and there will be prizes for the best Rocky Horror costume. Doors, bar and restaurant open at 6 p.m., show starts at 7:30 p.m. suffolktheater.com

