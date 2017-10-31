Hamptons Celebrity Halloween Costumes: 2017 Edition

by SOTH Team

Hamptons celebrities aren’t shy, especially when it comes to Halloween! Many of our favorite East End stars have been donning costumes today and at all the various Halloween parties and events over the weekend—some even created multiple costumes for use on different days.

In the case of Bridgehampton’s Kelly Ripa, she and cohost Ryan Seacrest wore a whole bunch of costumes during the broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan this morning, including dressing up as each other, as Wonder Woman and as characters from Hulu’s award-winning The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Game of Thrones, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Netflix’s Montauk-inspired hit Stranger Things, with Hamptonite Andy Cohen as Dustin. On the Today show, Water Mill’s Matt Lauer—who’s known for gender-bending costumes—dressed as Dolly Parton, while fellow Hamptonite Hoda Kotb came as Blake Shelton, who also appeared on the show.

Following multiple past costumes posted on her Instagram account last week, Southampton’s Paris Hilton shared a shot of her as a sexy Princess Jasmine from Aladdin, while her boyfriend Chris Zylka rocked a gladiator outfit, at the 2017 amfAR Fabulous Fund Fair in NYC on Saturday. Sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild also got in on the fun, if a bit early, with her own, slightly, but not much, more demure costume shot.

Hilaria Baldwin shared a shot of last year’s family costume—The Incredibles—with Alec Baldwin and her kids, but she said she was excited to share this year’s costumes later in the day.

Molly Sims, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Christie Brinkley, Diddy, Martha Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer also got in on the holiday fun with a variety of costumes this year. Some admitted to throwing something quick together—like Sims’ unicorn and Fallon’s Elton John, while others, like Stewart (a consummate Halloween fan) and de Lesseps went all out.

East Hampton’s Robert Downey Jr. and Montauk’s Julianne Moore used apps to create their Halloween makeup shots, but we’ll give them points for giving us something—unlike Madonna, Bethenny Frankel, Jennifer Lopez and Debra Messing, who have not shared any costume shots as of this posting. As Bridgehampton homeowner Kevin Sorbo famously said, “Disappointed!”