Hamptons Event Highlights: SouthamptonFest and More

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.
FAIRS & FESTS
SouthamptonFest 2017
When: October 13–15
Where: Southampton Village
What: Enjoy live music throughout the village, the annual chowder contest, entertainment for kids and families, food from East End restaurants and more.
Contact: southamptonfest.live
*Check out the schedule here.
THEATER
“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding”
When: October 13, 7 p.m.
Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead
What: Two wacky Italian-American families come together for a huge wedding, and the audience joins in as guests of the bride and groom.
Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com
TASTINGS
Mecox Dairy Farm Tour and Tasting
When: October 14, 1 p.m.
Where: Mecox Dairy Farm, 855 Mecox Road, Bridgehampton
What: The Peconic Land Trust hosts this walking tour with farmer and cheese maker Art Ludlow. Learn how Mecox Dairy’s cheeses are made, then enjoy a wine and cheese pairing by a specialist from Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Call for pricing.
Contact: 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org
SCREENINGS
“Notorious”
When: October 14, 7 p.m.
Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton
What: From the Bernard and Irene Schwartz Classic Film Series, with a live introduction by Ron Simon, curator of Television and Radio at the Paley Center for Media. The 1946 Alfred Hitchcock thrills stars Cary Grant, Claude Rains and Ingrid Bergman.
Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
PERFORMANCE ART
Thomas Dolby Live: She Blinded Me with Science
When: October 15, 6 p.m.
Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton
What: The steampunk icon and musician performs. Known for his 1982 single “She Blinded Me with Science,” Thomas Dolby will discuss steampunk and show off his incredible musical talents.
Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org