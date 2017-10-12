Hamptons Event Highlights: SouthamptonFest and More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

FAIRS & FESTS

SouthamptonFest 2017

When: October 13–15

Where: Southampton Village

What: Enjoy live music throughout the village, the annual chowder contest, entertainment for kids and families, food from East End restaurants and more.

Contact: southamptonfest.live

*Check out the schedule here.

THEATER

“Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding”

When: October 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: Two wacky Italian-American families come together for a huge wedding, and the audience joins in as guests of the bride and groom.

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

TASTINGS

Mecox Dairy Farm Tour and Tasting

When: October 14, 1 p.m.

Where: Mecox Dairy Farm, 855 Mecox Road, Bridgehampton

What: The Peconic Land Trust hosts this walking tour with farmer and cheese maker Art Ludlow. Learn how Mecox Dairy’s cheeses are made, then enjoy a wine and cheese pairing by a specialist from Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Call for pricing.

Contact: 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

SCREENINGS

“Notorious”

When: October 14, 7 p.m.

Where: Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton

What: From the Bernard and Irene Schwartz Classic Film Series, with a live introduction by Ron Simon, curator of Television and Radio at the Paley Center for Media. The 1946 Alfred Hitchcock thrills stars Cary Grant, Claude Rains and Ingrid Bergman.

Contact: 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

PERFORMANCE ART

Thomas Dolby Live: She Blinded Me with Science

When: October 15, 6 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: The steampunk icon and musician performs. Known for his 1982 single “She Blinded Me with Science,” Thomas Dolby will discuss steampunk and show off his incredible musical talents.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org