Hamptons Kids’ Events: Apple and Pumpkin Picking, Family Fun and More

by What to Do

The Hamptons is bustling with events and activities this fall, especially for the kids! Enjoy a day out with your children with these fun and enriching selections from Friday, October 13 to Monday, October 16. There’s something for everyone.

Navigate more weekend events—or plan for weeks to come—with our online event calendar, Events.DansPapers.com.



ARTS & CRAFTS

Crayons, Coloring & Chalk

When: October 13, 3:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Everybody enjoys playing with crayons. Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

OUTDOORS

Visit to the Milk Pail’s U-Pick Farm

When: October 14, 10 a.m.

Where: Milk Pail U-Pick Farm, 50 Horsemill Lane, Water Mill

What: Celebrate fall with CMEE and pick apples and pumpkins. Families will enjoy apple cider and freshly made donuts after exploring the farm with an autumn scavenger hunt.

Contact: 631-537-8250, cmee.org

SCREENINGS

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” with Halloween Desserts

When: October 14, 2 p.m.

Where: Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk

What: Enjoy the timeless children’s classic and make yummy pumpkin patches and witch’s fingers. This event is appropriate for ages 5 and up, advance registration is required.

Contact: 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

LEARNING & FUN

Family Day at The Watermill Center

When: October 15, 1 p.m.

Where: The Watermill Center, 39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill

What: A fun-filled afternoon of creative workshops await you and your children. Matty Davis of BOOMERANG leads movement workshops.

Contact: 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

TEENS

Teen Tuesdays

When: October 16, 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: Events and activities just for teens. Experiment with technology, get creative in the kitchen, and relax after school.

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org