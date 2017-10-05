Hamptons Kids’ Events: Fire Trucks, Fairy Tales, Robots and More

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.
ARTS & CRAFTS
Crayons, Chalk & Coloring
When: October 6, 3:30 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Everybody enjoys playing with crayons. Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
THEATER
“Hansel & Gretel”
When: October 6, 6 p.m.; October 8, 5 p.m.
Where: Solé East, 90 Second House Road, Montauk
What: Sprouts Children’s Theatre presents this timeless fairy tale. This lively musical will enchant audiences of all ages.
Contact: 631-668-2105, soleeast.com
TECHNOLOGY
Scribble Bots
When: October 7, 2:30 p.m.
Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor
What: Learn how to make a robot that can color. This event is appropriate for kids ages 8–12.
Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org
LEARNING
Old-Time Steam-Powered Fire Truck Demo
When: October 8, 10 a.m.
Where: East Hampton Historical Farm Museum, 131 North Main Street, East Hampton
What: See how old-time steam-powered fire trucks worked to pump water. Antique fire hats and equipment will be on display inside the museum.
Contact: 631-324-3892, facebook.com/ehhfarmmuseum
TEENS
Teen Tuesdays
When: October 9, 3:30 p.m.
Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton
What: Events and activities just for teens. Experiment with technology, get creative in the kitchen, and relax after school.
Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org