Hamptons Kids’ Events: Fire Trucks, Fairy Tales, Robots and More

Enrich your kids’ lives with these great events in the Hamptons. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.



ARTS & CRAFTS

Crayons, Chalk & Coloring

When: October 6, 3:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Everybody enjoys playing with crayons. Plenty of coloring books and paper will be provided. If the weather permits, head outside and color with sidewalk chalk. This event is appropriate for ages 3 and up.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

THEATER

“Hansel & Gretel”

When: October 6, 6 p.m.; October 8, 5 p.m.

Where: Solé East, 90 Second House Road, Montauk

What: Sprouts Children’s Theatre presents this timeless fairy tale. This lively musical will enchant audiences of all ages.

Contact: 631-668-2105, soleeast.com

TECHNOLOGY

Scribble Bots

When: October 7, 2:30 p.m.

Where: John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor

What: Learn how to make a robot that can color. This event is appropriate for kids ages 8–12.

Contact: 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

LEARNING

Old-Time Steam-Powered Fire Truck Demo

When: October 8, 10 a.m.

Where: East Hampton Historical Farm Museum, 131 North Main Street, East Hampton

What: See how old-time steam-powered fire trucks worked to pump water. Antique fire hats and equipment will be on display inside the museum.

Contact: 631-324-3892, facebook.com/ehhfarmmuseum

TEENS

Teen Tuesdays

When: October 9, 3:30 p.m.

Where: The Hampton Library, 2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton

What: Events and activities just for teens. Experiment with technology, get creative in the kitchen, and relax after school.

Contact: 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org