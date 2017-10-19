Hamptons Neighbors ScarJo and Bobby Flay Dine Together in NYC

by SOTH Team

Recently divorced stars Scarlett Johansson and Bobby Flay were spotted enjoying dinner together at an unnamed New York City restaurant last weekend, according to Daily Mail, which published exclusive pictures Wednesday of the smiling and casually dressed duo leaving the restaurant.

Despite how it might look, a rep for Johansson told People the pair are friends and neighbors in Amagansett, but they are not romantically involved.

The 32-year-old Black Widow actress finalized her divorce from her husband of three years, French journalist Romain Dauriac, last month, while the Food Network chef, 52, divorced wife Stephanie March in 2015 after a decade of marriage. Johansson and Dauriac have one three-year-old daughter, Rose, together.

As far as anyone knows, Johansson is still dating Saturday Night Live Weekend Update anchor and Montauk homeowner Colin Jost, with whom she was first romantically linked in May. The two made it official in the press this July, and there’s no reason to suspect ScarJost isn’t still going strong. Besides, Scarobby or Bobblett don’t exactly roll off the tongue…

Meanwhile, Flay’s love life has been firmly linked to Masters of Sex actress Helene Yorke since February 2016.

Then again, Johansson did tell fellow Hamptonite Howard Stern she has a soft spot for chefs.