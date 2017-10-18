Hamptons and North Fork Public Golf Courses: No Membership Required

No membership required at these beautiful public golf courses on the East End. If you love to golf, get ready because there’s a plethora of public golf courses in the Hamptons and North Fork where you can enjoy the perfect fall weather—and work on your backswing.
Cherry Creek Golf Links
900 Reeves Avenue, Riverhead
631-369-6500, cherrycreeklinks.com
Near the Tanger Outlets Riverhead and North Fork vineyards, Cherry Creek is a par 73 course with beautifully elevated trees and vast fairways. The 18th hole is a 644-yard par 6—an excellent challenge for anyone looking to up their game. Head to the 19th Hole restaurant when you’re done playing.
Indian Island Country Club
661 Riverside Drive, Riverhead
631-727-7776, indianislandcountryclub.com
With gorgeous views of the Peconic River, this reasonable 18-hole course is a great choice for a day of fun. The biggest challenge comes on the first hole kicks with a very long par 4. Outerbanks restaurant serves up great food in a charming cottage.
Island’s End Golf & Country Club
5025 New York Route 25, Greenport
631-477-0777, islandsendgolf.com
Located in the heart of North Fork Wine Country, and minutes from Greenport Village, this course is 6,700 yards with four selections of tee boxes, and can be enjoyed by both the novice and skilled golfer. It’s also open year-round.
Montauk Downs State Park Golf Course
50 South Fairview Avenue, Montauk
631-688-5000, parks.ny.gov
Probably the most challenging course on the list, Montauk Downs features ever-changing wind currents from the ocean and bay that create different conditions each day. There are also tennis courts and a pool.
Poxabogue Golf Center
3566 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton/Sagaponack
631-537-0025, poxgolf.com
Open to the public, this 9-hole course with an expansive driving range also features great professional golfing instruction. Their Fairway Restaurant has some of the best breakfast on the East End.
Sag Harbor State Golf Course
Barcelona Neck Road, East Hampton
631-725-2503, parks.ny.gov
Situated on a peninsula surrounded by picturesque woods, bluffs and wetlands, this 9-hole course can be played as 18 holes.
Shelter Island Country Club
26 Sunnyside Drive, Shelter Island Heights
631-749-0416, shelterislandcountryclub.com
Known as “Goat Hill,” this public 9-hole golf course was established in 1901 and covers 2,512 yards of varying terrain. The club is situated on one of the highest points on Long Island, giving it scenic views of the Peconic River and Dering Harbor. Check out the restaurant and bar for a bite and a drink.
Happy Golfing!