Hamptons and North Fork Vineyards Have a Crisp Fall Flavor

Hamptons and North Fork Vineyards Have a Crisp Fall Flavor
Photo: Valentyn Volkov/123rf
October 29, 2017 by Fall Preview

With more than 60 vineyards on the North Fork and three more on the South Fork, it’s pretty much always time for a drink on the East End, no matter the season. And we don’t like to brag (too much) but we’re pretty much experts when it comes to what to do and where to go on the East End, and vineyards are no different. We’ve done the hard work all year of sniffing out the best vineyards—that offer tasting rooms—and tasting their best wines. Then we made this list so that all you have to do is show up, relax, and judge for yourself.

Anthony Nappa Wines
Winemakers Studio
2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic
anthonynappawines.com

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard
2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow
baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

Bedell Cellars
36225 New York Route 25, Cutchogue
bedellcellars.com

Bridge Lane Wine
bridgelanewine.com

Castello di Borghese Vineyard
17150 County Road 48, Cutchogue
castellodiborghese.com

Channing Daughters Winery
1927 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton
channingdaughters.com

Clovis Point
1935 Main Road, Jamesport
clovispointwines.com

Coffee Pot Cellars
31855 Main Street, Cutchogue
coffeepotcellars.com

Corey Creek Vineyards
45470 Route 25, Southold
bedellcellars.com

Croteaux Vineyards
1450 South Harbor Road, Southold
croteaux.com

Diliberto Winery
250 Manor Lane, Jamesport
dilibertowinery.com

Duck Walk Vineyards
231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
duckwalk.com

Duck Walk Vineyards North
44535 Main Road, Southold
duckwalk.com

Gramercy Vineyards
10020 Sound Avenue, Mattituck
gramercyvineyards.com

Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard
715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck
harbesvineyard.com

Harmony Vineyards
169 Harbor Road, Head of the Harbor
harmonyvineyards.com

Hound’s Tree Wines
1291 Main Road Jamesport
hounds-tree.com

Jamesport Vineyards
1216 Main Road, Jamesport
jamesportwines.com

Jason’s Vineyard
1785 Main Road, Jamesport
jasonsvineyard.com

Kontokosta Winery
825 North Road, Greenport
kontokostawinery.com

Laurel Lake Vineyards
3165 Main Road, Laurel
llwines.com

Lenz Winery
38355 Route 25, Peconic
lenzwine.com

Lieb Cellars Tasting Room
13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue
liebcellars.com

Lieb Cellars Bridge Lane Tasting Room
35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck
bridgelanewine.com

Loughlin Vineyards
South Main Street, Sayville
loughlinvineyardny.com

Macari Vineyards
150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck
macariwines.com

Martha Clara Vineyards
6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
marthaclaravineyards.com

Mattebella Vineyards
46005 Route 25, Southold
mattebella.com

McCall Vineyards
22600 Route 25, Cutchogue
mccallwines.com

The Old Field Vineyards
59600 Route 25, Southold
theoldfield.com

One Woman Wines & Vineyards
5195 Old North Road, Southold
onewomanwines.com

Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards
44075 Main Road, Peconic
ospreysdominion.com

Palmer Vineyards
5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
palmervineyards.com

Paumanok Vineyards
1074 Main Road, Aquebogue
paumanok.com

Peconic Bay Winery
31320 Main Road, Cutchogue
peconicbaywinery.com

Pellegrini Vineyards
23005 Main Road, Cutchogue
pellegrinivineyards.com

Pindar Vineyards
37645 Route 25, Peconic
pindar.net

Pugliese Vineyards
34515 Main Road, Cutchogue
pugliesevineyards.com

Raphael Vineyard & Winery
39390 Route 25, Peconic
raphaelwine.com

Roanoke Vineyards
3543 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
roanokevineyards.com

Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard
1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic
sanninovineyard.com

Scarola Vineyards
4850 Sound Avenue, Mattituck
scarolavineyards.com

Sherwood House Vineyards
Jamesport Tasting House
1291 Main Road, Jamesport
sherwoodhousevineyards.com

Shinn Estate Vineyards
2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck
shinnestatevineyards.com

Sparkling Pointe
39750 County Road 48, Southold
sparklingpointe.com

Suhru Wines
2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic
suhruwines.com

Waters Crest Winery
28735 Main Road, Cutchogue
waterscrestwinery.com

Whisper Vineyards
485 Edgewood Avenue, St. James
whispervineyards.com

Wölffer Estate Vineyard
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack
wolffer.com

Related Articles

Dan’s Harvest East End Countdown: The Wines Merlot wineDan’s Harvest East End Countdown: Merlot Vino Noir pinot noir vineyardsTouring the Wineries of Long Island Dan’s Harvest East End Countdown: Chardonnay (nay, nay, nay…)

BACK TO Grapevine

 
logo
You must be logged in to vote.
logo