Hamptons and North Fork Vineyards Have a Crisp Fall Flavor

With more than 60 vineyards on the North Fork and three more on the South Fork, it’s pretty much always time for a drink on the East End, no matter the season. And we don’t like to brag (too much) but we’re pretty much experts when it comes to what to do and where to go on the East End, and vineyards are no different. We’ve done the hard work all year of sniffing out the best vineyards—that offer tasting rooms—and tasting their best wines. Then we made this list so that all you have to do is show up, relax, and judge for yourself.
Anthony Nappa Wines
Winemakers Studio
2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic
anthonynappawines.com
Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard
2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow
baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com
Bedell Cellars
36225 New York Route 25, Cutchogue
bedellcellars.com
Bridge Lane Wine
bridgelanewine.com
Castello di Borghese Vineyard
17150 County Road 48, Cutchogue
castellodiborghese.com
Channing Daughters Winery
1927 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton
channingdaughters.com
Clovis Point
1935 Main Road, Jamesport
clovispointwines.com
Coffee Pot Cellars
31855 Main Street, Cutchogue
coffeepotcellars.com
Corey Creek Vineyards
45470 Route 25, Southold
bedellcellars.com
Croteaux Vineyards
1450 South Harbor Road, Southold
croteaux.com
Diliberto Winery
250 Manor Lane, Jamesport
dilibertowinery.com
Duck Walk Vineyards
231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill
duckwalk.com
Duck Walk Vineyards North
44535 Main Road, Southold
duckwalk.com
Gramercy Vineyards
10020 Sound Avenue, Mattituck
gramercyvineyards.com
Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard
715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck
harbesvineyard.com
Harmony Vineyards
169 Harbor Road, Head of the Harbor
harmonyvineyards.com
Hound’s Tree Wines
1291 Main Road Jamesport
hounds-tree.com
Jamesport Vineyards
1216 Main Road, Jamesport
jamesportwines.com
Jason’s Vineyard
1785 Main Road, Jamesport
jasonsvineyard.com
Kontokosta Winery
825 North Road, Greenport
kontokostawinery.com
Laurel Lake Vineyards
3165 Main Road, Laurel
llwines.com
Lenz Winery
38355 Route 25, Peconic
lenzwine.com
Lieb Cellars Tasting Room
13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue
liebcellars.com
Lieb Cellars Bridge Lane Tasting Room
35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck
bridgelanewine.com
Loughlin Vineyards
South Main Street, Sayville
loughlinvineyardny.com
Macari Vineyards
150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck
macariwines.com
Martha Clara Vineyards
6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
marthaclaravineyards.com
Mattebella Vineyards
46005 Route 25, Southold
mattebella.com
McCall Vineyards
22600 Route 25, Cutchogue
mccallwines.com
The Old Field Vineyards
59600 Route 25, Southold
theoldfield.com
One Woman Wines & Vineyards
5195 Old North Road, Southold
onewomanwines.com
Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards
44075 Main Road, Peconic
ospreysdominion.com
Palmer Vineyards
5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
palmervineyards.com
Paumanok Vineyards
1074 Main Road, Aquebogue
paumanok.com
Peconic Bay Winery
31320 Main Road, Cutchogue
peconicbaywinery.com
Pellegrini Vineyards
23005 Main Road, Cutchogue
pellegrinivineyards.com
Pindar Vineyards
37645 Route 25, Peconic
pindar.net
Pugliese Vineyards
34515 Main Road, Cutchogue
pugliesevineyards.com
Raphael Vineyard & Winery
39390 Route 25, Peconic
raphaelwine.com
Roanoke Vineyards
3543 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
roanokevineyards.com
Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard
1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic
sanninovineyard.com
Scarola Vineyards
4850 Sound Avenue, Mattituck
scarolavineyards.com
Sherwood House Vineyards
Jamesport Tasting House
1291 Main Road, Jamesport
sherwoodhousevineyards.com
Shinn Estate Vineyards
2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck
shinnestatevineyards.com
Sparkling Pointe
39750 County Road 48, Southold
sparklingpointe.com
Suhru Wines
2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic
suhruwines.com
Waters Crest Winery
28735 Main Road, Cutchogue
waterscrestwinery.com
Whisper Vineyards
485 Edgewood Avenue, St. James
whispervineyards.com
Wölffer Estate Vineyard
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack
wolffer.com