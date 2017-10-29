Hamptons and North Fork Vineyards Have a Crisp Fall Flavor

by Fall Preview

With more than 60 vineyards on the North Fork and three more on the South Fork, it’s pretty much always time for a drink on the East End, no matter the season. And we don’t like to brag (too much) but we’re pretty much experts when it comes to what to do and where to go on the East End, and vineyards are no different. We’ve done the hard work all year of sniffing out the best vineyards—that offer tasting rooms—and tasting their best wines. Then we made this list so that all you have to do is show up, relax, and judge for yourself.

Anthony Nappa Wines

Winemakers Studio

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic

anthonynappawines.com

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow

baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

Bedell Cellars

36225 New York Route 25, Cutchogue

bedellcellars.com

Bridge Lane Wine

bridgelanewine.com

Castello di Borghese Vineyard

17150 County Road 48, Cutchogue

castellodiborghese.com

Channing Daughters Winery

1927 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton

channingdaughters.com

Clovis Point

1935 Main Road, Jamesport

clovispointwines.com

Coffee Pot Cellars

31855 Main Street, Cutchogue

coffeepotcellars.com

Corey Creek Vineyards

45470 Route 25, Southold

bedellcellars.com

Croteaux Vineyards

1450 South Harbor Road, Southold

croteaux.com

Diliberto Winery

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport

dilibertowinery.com

Duck Walk Vineyards

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill

duckwalk.com

Duck Walk Vineyards North

44535 Main Road, Southold

duckwalk.com

Gramercy Vineyards

10020 Sound Avenue, Mattituck

gramercyvineyards.com

Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck

harbesvineyard.com

Harmony Vineyards

169 Harbor Road, Head of the Harbor

harmonyvineyards.com

Hound’s Tree Wines

1291 Main Road Jamesport

hounds-tree.com

Jamesport Vineyards

1216 Main Road, Jamesport

jamesportwines.com

Jason’s Vineyard

1785 Main Road, Jamesport

jasonsvineyard.com

Kontokosta Winery

825 North Road, Greenport

kontokostawinery.com

Laurel Lake Vineyards

3165 Main Road, Laurel

llwines.com

Lenz Winery

38355 Route 25, Peconic

lenzwine.com

Lieb Cellars Tasting Room

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue

liebcellars.com

Lieb Cellars Bridge Lane Tasting Room

35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck

bridgelanewine.com

Loughlin Vineyards

South Main Street, Sayville

loughlinvineyardny.com

Macari Vineyards

150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck

macariwines.com

Martha Clara Vineyards

6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

marthaclaravineyards.com

Mattebella Vineyards

46005 Route 25, Southold

mattebella.com

McCall Vineyards

22600 Route 25, Cutchogue

mccallwines.com

The Old Field Vineyards

59600 Route 25, Southold

theoldfield.com

One Woman Wines & Vineyards

5195 Old North Road, Southold

onewomanwines.com

Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards

44075 Main Road, Peconic

ospreysdominion.com

Palmer Vineyards

5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

palmervineyards.com

Paumanok Vineyards

1074 Main Road, Aquebogue

paumanok.com

Peconic Bay Winery

31320 Main Road, Cutchogue

peconicbaywinery.com

Pellegrini Vineyards

23005 Main Road, Cutchogue

pellegrinivineyards.com

Pindar Vineyards

37645 Route 25, Peconic

pindar.net

Pugliese Vineyards

34515 Main Road, Cutchogue

pugliesevineyards.com

Raphael Vineyard & Winery

39390 Route 25, Peconic

raphaelwine.com

Roanoke Vineyards

3543 Sound Avenue, Riverhead

roanokevineyards.com

Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard

1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic

sanninovineyard.com

Scarola Vineyards

4850 Sound Avenue, Mattituck

scarolavineyards.com

Sherwood House Vineyards

Jamesport Tasting House

1291 Main Road, Jamesport

sherwoodhousevineyards.com

Shinn Estate Vineyards

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck

shinnestatevineyards.com

Sparkling Pointe

39750 County Road 48, Southold

sparklingpointe.com

Suhru Wines

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic

suhruwines.com

Waters Crest Winery

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue

waterscrestwinery.com

Whisper Vineyards

485 Edgewood Avenue, St. James

whispervineyards.com

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack

wolffer.com