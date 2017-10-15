One-of-a-Kind Hamptons Wedding Reception Entertainment

by Wedding Guide

Looking to turn your wedding reception up a notch? Forgo the typical band and DJ, and choose some entertainment your guests will never forget. Here are some exciting local options for you to consider.

Fire Juggler

If you’ve been to a Hamptons festival, you’ve seen Keith Leaf, our friendly neighborhood fire juggler. Why not make your wedding reception the hottest thing around with his Dynamic Fire Show? With a witty performance full of daring and bold feats, Keith Leaf will entertain guests young and old. If your fire marshal doesn’t approve, Leaf also performs light-up shows and comedy juggling routines. Visit keithleaf.com and firejuggler.org to learn more about his varied performances, and choose the one that’s right for you.

Aerialists

Add some enchantment to your cocktail hour, or a bit of otherworldly elegance to your dinner hour. Cirque Central is a company that specializes in making your event one-of-a-kind through acrobatic performances and unique cocktail services. Acrobats perform aerial hoop and silks routines, as well as ground routines of contortions, balancing and gymnastics. Their ambient walk-around performers can add a sense of whimsy with living statues, Vegas show girls and cigarette girls, while their guest greeters can welcome guests with Champagne skirts, human casino tables and living red carpets. Perhaps the most bewitching of all, Cirque Central can provide Aerial Champagne Service at any venue, for cocktail hour or throughout your event. Dan’s Taste of Two Forks event featured a Cirque Central Champagne aerialist; she was the talk of the evening. Visit cirquecentral.com to learn more about these unique entertainment services.

Surprise Dance Number

Start out with a traditional first dance: slow, steady and tear-inducing. Then BOOM, salsa! Or, BOOM, break dance! Or, BOOM, contemporary bridal party dance off! Not only will this knock the socks straight off of your unsuspecting guests, it’s also a good “team building” exercise between a happy couple or the whole bridal party as you’ll probably have to take a couple lessons. It’s the element of surprise we’re looking for here, so if you’re already a world famous ballet dancer, your guests won’t be surprised if you break out the tutu. Contact the Hampton Bays School of Dance at hbshcoolofdance.net for lessons.

Don Duga Caricatures

Is your wedding a winter wonderland? Or, is the happy couple a pair of animation connoisseurs? Make the day extra special by hiring Riverhead’s Don Duga, creator of Frosty the Snowman, to draw caricatures for guests. Kids and adults alike will love being drawn into scenes from their favorite holiday movie. The caricatures are a fabulous wedding favor, and your guests will have the experience of being drawn by one of the East End’s most well-known artists.

Musical Comedy

Live bands singing classic wedding songs or DJs introducing the Electric Slide can be fun and exciting, sure. But isn’t that what grandma had at her wedding 50 years ago? Make your reception hilarious and unforgettable with a musical comedy act, which will add a boisterous take to those classic wedding songs. The Dan Band, made famous by their rendition of “Total Eclipse of the Heart” in the Will Farrell movie Old School, as well as features in The Hangover and Starsky & Hutch, is one such band available to be booked at unitedtalent.com. More options can be found at gigsalad.com.

Mariachi Band

Mariachi bands have a unique sound that can liven up any occasion. If you’re looking to hire one for your wedding, there are several bands working out of New York City who are ready and willing to perform. Mariachi Citlalli is a family-managed, third generation Mariachi band that has performed for celebrities and world leaders alike. With an established repertoire and donning traditional mariachi suits, the band will provide a true south-of-the-border ambiance. Visit mariachicitlalli.com to find out more.