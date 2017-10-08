HBO Hosts Fancy Event for Steven Spielberg Documentary

Steven Spielberg at the Kennedy Center Honors, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
October 8, 2017 by SOTH Team

HBO hosted a slick, fancy dinner party at Lincoln Ristorante in New York City in honor of the Susan Lacy-directed documentary Spielberg, about the career of the titular filmmaker and East Hampton resident Steven Spielberg. Some of the high-profile guests included Meryl Streep, HBO’s Richard Piepler, Vanessa Redgrave, Mike Myers, Greta Gerwig and Danny Strong (creator of Empire).

Page Six reports that Streep was showing off a purse that was decorated with a picture of former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama. She told one guest, “I walk down the street and nobody looks at me because they are looking at my purse.”

Spielberg was screened at the New York Film Festival, but the iconic director and wife Kate Capshaw went to dinner during the film, as they want to watch it in private. Their children, Destry, Sawyer and Theo, attended the film screening.

Check out a trailer below.

