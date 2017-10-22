Spooky Family Fun at Riverhead’s Halloween Fest, October 27–29

by What To Do

The Riverhead Business Improvement District hosts Halloween Fest Friday, October 27–Sunday, October 29. The Fest has a full slate of activities to keep everyone—of all ages—busy having fun.

On Friday night, I Am Scarecrow and New Life Crisis headline the Dead Dance Ball at Suffolk Theater at 8 p.m. The event will feature Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister), Tom Cavanagh (Lita Ford), Paul Mahos and Rob Woebber (New Life Crisis) and members of violinist Mark Wood’s Viper Nest. I Am Scarecrow will perform original songs, along with spooky classics from AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath, and others. Dress to impress as cash prizes will be awarded for best costume. suffolktheater.com

Saturday from noon–5:30 p.m., get behind 117 East Main Street on the Peconic Riverfront for pumpkin carving. The first 100 participants get a free pumpkin, donated by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Riverhead, to carve and display in the Jack O’Lantern Walk. Or you can bring your own. There will be prizes. Also on Saturday, from noon–4 p.m., all kids 12 and under in costume get half-price admission to the Aquarium. longislandaquarium.com

There will be two big parties on Saturday night, both at 8 p.m. The Long Island Aquarium and Exhibition Center will celebrate Halloween with a Masquerade Ball in the Aquarium’s main room. Guests will enjoy an open bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, buffet stations, a DJ, dancing and entertainment.

Meanwhile Suffolk Theater, Long Island’s number one dance band, That 70s Band, performs a special Halloween concert. They’ll be playing the hits of Earth Wind & Fire, KC & The Sunshine Band, The Commodores and more. Compete for cash prizes for the best ’70s wig or hairdo, best ’70s costume and cash prizes for the best general costume.

Sunday features the inaugural Halloween Fest Coffin Races at 2 p.m. “Coffins,” operated by four costumed runners and one rider each, will race in heat runs two at a time down Griffing Avenue. Fastest racer moves on. Coffins must be built to specifications and follow race rules, find details at halloweenfestriverhead.com.

The Riverhead Chamber sponsors Trunk or Treat on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. This family–friendly event includes decorating your own trunk (or your entire vehicle) and passing out candy and trinkets. Costumes, of course, are encouraged. Sign in begins at noon and vehicle must be ready by 2:30 p.m. Note that no electricity is available. For more info and/or to reserve your spot, visit riverheadchamber.com.