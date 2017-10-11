Jean Shafiroff Co-Chairs New York Women’s Foundation Fall Gala

by SOTH Team

Hamptonite Jean Shafiroff served as co-chair for this year’s New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) Fall Gala, which was held at The Plaza Hotel. The NYWF honored four leaders from the fields of philanthropy, health, and criminal justice. The honorees, Emmett D. Carson, Ph.D., Dr. Angela Diaz, Verna Eggleston, and Hon. Jonathan Lippman, have excelled in their respective fields and by doing so, have dedicated themselves to making New York City and the nation a better place for women and families.

Shafiroff has served on the board of the NYWF since 2012. She also hosts an annual luncheon in honor of the organization at Le Cirque each September, which is attended by New York’s notables from the worlds of business, nonprofits and philanthropy.

The Fall Gala was attended by approximately 300 guests and began with cocktails, followed by dinner and the evening’s program. CNN newsroom co-anchor Poppy Harlow served as Master of Ceremonies. Grantee partner LaDreamMa McMoore, a member of the Coalition for Women Prisoners at the Correctional Association of New York, spoke about her experience as an incarcerated survivor of domestic violence and the education and leadership training that she received from the Correctional Association, supported by the NYWF. Opera Collective, a group of singers seeking to make opera more accessible by performing in New York City subway stations, provided the evening’s entertainment.