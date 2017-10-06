Jennifer Lopez Contributes to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Charity Single ‘Almost Like Praying’

by SOTH Team

Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez has already donated money to Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico, and now she’s lent her voice to the cause, too. Lopez can be heard on Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s new single “Almost Like Praying,” which benefits the Hispanic Federation’s Hurricane Relief Fund. The single also features Marc Anthony, Ruben Blades, Camila Cabello, Pedro Capo, Dessa, Gloria Estefan, Fat Joe, Luis Fonsi, Juan Luis Guerra, Alex Lacamoire, John Leguizamo, Rita Moreno, Ednita Nazario, Joell Ortiz, Anthony Ramos, Gina Rodriguez, Gilberto Santa Rosa, PJ Sin Suela, Tommy Torres, Ana Villafañe and Miranda himself. The song’s title is a reference to a lyric from West Side Story, a musical about the doomed romance between a Puerto Rican girl and an American boy torn apart by gang violence.

This is not the first time Lopez has collaborated with Miranda on a special project. In the wake of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Miranda and Lopez co-wrote and sang “Love Make the World Go Round,” which benefited Somos Orlando, a nonprofit group set up by the Hispanic Federation.

Miranda is most known for his Tony-winning musical theater work. He wrote and starred in In the Heights, which told the story of a Latino community in Washington Heights over one fateful summer weekend, as well as the score to Bring It On: The Musical, a loose adaptation of the teen comedy film. Miranda is most famous, though, for writing and starring in Hamilton, a hip-hop/rap musical about Alexander Hamilton’s life and controversial political career. Recently, Miranda composed music for Disney’s animated film Moana.

Listen to “Almost Like Praying” on Spotify.