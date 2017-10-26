Hamptons Event Highlights: Jim Jefferies, Halloween Haunts & More

by What To Do

Have a look at just some of the fun events happening in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week. For more, visit Events.DansPapers.com.

SCREENINGS

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

When: October 27, 10 p.m.

Where: Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton

What: Come in costume to this raucous cult classic starring Barry Bostwick, Susan Sarandon and Tim Curry. Whether you’re a Rocky veteran or a “virgin,” you don’t want to miss this seminal Halloween tradition.

Contact: 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

COMEDY

Jim Jefferies

When: October 28, 7 p.m.

Where: Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

What: This hilarious Aussie comedian will make you laugh and gasp with his controversial and politically incorrect humor. Check your sensitivity at the door!

Contact: 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

MUSIC

A “That 70s Band” Halloween

When: October 28, 8 p.m.

Where: Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead

What: That 70s Band performs the hits of Earth Wind & Fire, KC & The Sunshine Band, The Commodores and more. There will be prizes for best ’70s wig or hairdo, best ’70s costume and best general costume. Dancing is encouraged!

Contact: 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

THEATER

“Young Frankenstein”

When: October 28, 8 p.m.

Where: North Fork Community Theater, 12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck

What: When the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein moves to Transylvania, he meets an assortment of kooky characters and creates a monster…that tap dances!

Contact: 631-298-4500, nfct.com

HAUNTED HOUSES

Gateway’s Haunted Playhouse

When: October 29, 7 p.m.

Where: The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport

What: The Gateway is transformed into a massive, labyrinthine haunted house filled with astonishing scares and amazing special effects. This event is suitable for adults and older teens.

Contact: 631-283-1133, thegateway.org