Jimmy Fallon Helps a Stranger in Sagaponack

by SOTH Team

Tonight Show host and East Ender Jimmy Fallon did a good deed this past Saturday. According to Page Six, Sagaponack resident was driving with youngest daughter Frances Cole during the rainy afternoon in his truck when he saw Dawn Elyse Warden walking on the side of the road, soaking wet and sandy from hanging out at the beach. Although Warden was skeptical when she saw the truck stop, any worries she had were quickly assuaged when she saw Fallon’s “very bright-eyed face.”

“I looked into the car and was thinking, ‘Holy s–t, it’s Jimmy Fallon,’ Warden told Page Six. “I had sand all over my sneakers and I told him I didn’t want to get his truck dirty. It was immaculate. He looked at me like I was loco and said, ‘It’s totally fine.’”

Warden was impressed with how down-to-earth Fallon was. “We talked about different things. I never said, ‘You’re Jimmy!’ He has a very bright-eyed face. I told him I was from Philly. He couldn’t have been nicer…he knew I knew something about him, but we just talked about what a cool day it was.”

Fallon is no stranger to helping others. In September, he announced that the Tonight Show would donate $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief, and in 2016, he personally donated $10,000 to the Flint, Michigan water crisis. Big or small, every act of kindness counts in these uncertain times.