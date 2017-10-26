Julianne Moore, Matt Damon Get Rough in ‘Suburbicon’ – Opening Friday

by SOTH Team

Montauker Julianne Moore‘s latest film, Suburbicon, hits theaters this Friday, October 27 and it looks like it’s going to be a dark but funny romp.

Directed by George Clooney, the film stars Matt Damon as a seemingly mild-mannered suburban dad, Gardner Lodge, who grapples with building chaos after a home invasion resulting in his wife’s murder shakes his life and idyllic neighborhood in 1959. Moore plays Gardner’s sister in-law, Margaret.

Recently, Moore and Damon told Entertainment Tonight about a pretty intense, rough sex scene between them in Suburbicon that ended with an actual injury.

“We had a good ping pong scene together,” Damon told ET, explaining that he used a ping pong paddle on himself in order to simulate spanking Moore—but he got a bit carried away. Moore screamed each time Damon spanked himself, but “I actually bruised myself,” Damon said, noting that one of his butt cheeks was completely bruised and discolored from filming the scene.

“I like it rough. I didn’t realize how rough I like it,” the actor quipped. Damon said his real-life wife was amused by the incident. “She was laughing,” he recalled, but added, “When she saw my cheek, she was alarmed. And then I obviously looked and I’m like, ‘Oh, God. Oh God. Oh, that’s—that was just from work, honey.”

Co-written by Clooney, Grant Heslov, and Ethan and Joel Coen, Suburbicon also has an appearance by Star Wars: The Last Jedi star Oscar Isaac, who played the titular lead in the Coen Brothers’ Inside Llewyn Davis, which has scenes filmed in Riverhead.

Suburbicon opens in theaters everywhere this Friday, October 27. Watch the trailer below.