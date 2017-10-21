Louis CK’s ‘I Love You, Daddy’ Looks to Be an Uncomfortably Funny Film

by SOTH Team

Shelter Island’s Louis CK‘s I Love You, Daddy hits theaters on November 17. The black and white film has an arthouse look, but it’s not without some serious A-list actors.

The film stars CK as TV producer Glen Topher, a divorced father (with a NYC apartment and a house in the Hamptons) whose teenage daughter China (played by Chloe Grace Moretz of Kick-Ass and The 5th Wave) decides to live with him during her senior year of high school. Things get weird when Glen brings China to a Hollywood party where he meets Leslie Goodwin (John Malkovich), a famous writer-director who inspired his career. Goodwin also has a creepy preference for underage girls, and, worse, he ends up dating China.

Helen Hunt and former Louis CK collaborators Edie Falco and Pamela Adlon (Californication, Better Things) also appear in the film.

Watch the trailer and see if you can stomach seeing this movie next month. We say you should try. I Love You, Daddy ought to be a funny, though slightly uncomfortable, breath of fresh air.