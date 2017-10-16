Madonna Honors Daughter Lourdes on Instagram for Her 21st Birthday

Madonna and daughter Lourdes Leon on her @madonna Instagram account
October 16, 2017

Bridgehampton pop icon Madonna publicly celebrated her eldest daughter Lourdes Leon‘s 21st birthday with a series of three lovely throwback photos, including a mother/daughter shot—possibly photographed in the Hamptons—on Instagram Saturday.

The first picture features Leon sharing some sort of sweets with two adorable young girls on the street in Cuba, followed by a shot of her with Maasai girls in Kenya, and finally a photo of a much younger Leon lying on Madonna’s chest in what could be their backyard in Bridgehampton, though we’re only guessing—or hoping.

Madonna accompanied the photos with a message to her daughter in three parts. It reads (minus the many emojis): “Whether you are in Cuba…or in Kenya…or in our own backyard, you are always in my heart!! Happy birthday, Lola. La Princessa.”

The now 21-year-old Leon is Madonna’s daughter with Carlos Leon, a former celebrity trainer who is now a respected actor (The Big Lebowski, Blue Bloods). She is a senior at the University of Michigan.

