Behind the Hedges: Manafort Spends $5.4M to Improve Hamptons Home

Embattled former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (Trump fired Manafort after his ties to pro-Russian former Ukranian president Yanukovych were revealed) has been officially indicted for money laundering and tax fraud. The FBI alleges Manafort and his associate Paul Gates funneled millions from Ukraine into United States and foreign corporations, partnerships and bank accounts. And, it appears, he spent quite a bit of that money in the Hamptons! Manafort sent $5.4 million to a “Home Improvement Company in the Hamptons, New York” and $655,000 to “Landscaper in the Hamptons, New York.” Read more at Behind the Hedges…