Molly Sims Goes from Model to Mom in Her New ‘Everyday Chic’ Book

Supermodel, New York Times bestselling author and Hamptonite Molly Sims has a new book out this week. Everyday Chic: My Secrets for Entertaining, Organizing, and Decorating at Home (Dey Street Books) hit stores on Tuesday, October 10.

This is her second “Everyday” book and the followup to Sims’ successful first book, The Everyday Supermodel: My Beauty, Fashion, and Wellness Secrets Made Simple, published in January 2015.

In Everyday Chic, Sims shares her “secrets for effortless entertaining, feeding friends and family, and making your house a home,” all done with what the jacket reads as “just the right amount of her signature supermodel style.”

Now claiming the title of mom more than model, Sims says she’s embracing her roles as a home chef, party planner, organization expert and design guru. And she’s clearly taking it seriously. Watch out Martha and Gwyneth!

The book offers a series of tips and tricks Sims has collected or devised during her years as mother of three. Much of her expert advice comes from home gurus, chefs, event planners, and decor pros.

Readers can expect family-friendly meal hacks and time-saving techniques; party planning like a professional (so you can party like there’s no tomorrow); strategies for creating a zen-like space and kicking clutter to the curb; the accessory rule for your house—always remove one piece from any room you’re decorating; and prioritizing the positive without getting hung up on the perfect. As Sims points out, “Perfection is a unicorn!”

The book has lots of photos of Sims’ home and family, easy-to-follow exercises and checklists, and anecdotes and advice.

